NM State Softball News | Watson Delivers in Run-Rule Victory Over Islanders

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State Softball won its third consecutive game on Sunday, making quick work of Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. The hosts won their lone game of the day by a score of 10-2, due in large part to six RBIs and three hits from Kristiana Watson. The win bumped the Crimson & White to 7-4 on the young season, with one game remaining in the 2025 Troy Cox Classic.

Faith Aragon once again got the start in the circle, striking out her first batter faced on Sunday. When the Aggie offense took over after a scoreless top half, Aragon sent her 13th hit of the season directly to the second baseman, safely reaching first on an infield single. Five pitches later, Desirae Spearman maintained her scorching hot start to the season, belting a 2-2 ball to straightaway center field for two Aggie runs.

Aragon sat the Islanders down in order during the second inning, bringing up another opportunity for her teammates at the plate. The second frame proved to be the only in which the home side hung a ‘0’ on the scoreboard, as two runners were left in scoring position.

Two singles and an error threatened the shutout, but Aragon escaped the jam by forcing a popup to herself, ending the visitors’ third inning. Devin Elam got things going in the bottom half with a single, before Kristiana Watson crushed the very next pitch well over the wall in left-center field for two more runs. While the Aggies put up two more singles and advanced on a wild pitch, the side closed before any more damage could be done.

The Islanders showed life in the fourth, loading the bases with no outs after two singles and a walk. Desirae Spearman entered the circle for two batters, forcing a deep fly to center field that got the Blue & Green on the board via a sacrifice fly. The next batter placed a single to left-center field, scoring what would be the Islanders’ final run of the weekend. Aragon once again escaped a jam, leaving the bases loaded with a strikeout and a flyout.

Aragon helped her case in the home half of the fourth, leading off with yet another hit. Three batters later, Watson entered the batter’s box and drove in the sophomore for the Aggies’ lone run of the frame on a single up the middle.

After quiet inning for the Islander bats, the home side headed to the bottom of the fifth up 5-2, needing five runs to end the contest. True freshman Bella Clapp earned a disciplined four-pitch walk before fellow freshman Joleeanna Hair sent a shot to left-center field for a double that scored Clapp. Two batters later, Faith Aragon’s third hit of the afternoon brought Hair around to score, expanding the lead to 7-2. Desirae Spearman and Devin Elam each saw five-pitch walks, loading the bases for Kristiana Watson. The former Sun Devil and Blue Devil sent a double to the gap in right field, clearing the bases and ending the game via a 10-2 run-rule victory.

Aragon, who pitched 4.2 of 5.0 innings, earned her third win of the season after nearly going the distance. The sophomore needed just 72 pitches to toss a two-run outing in which she only allowed five hits.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· NM State has now recorded a home run in 10 of 11 games this season, only failing to do so against Nebraska.

· Therefore, the Aggies have launched a deep ball in every game they scored in, as the Nebraska contest was the lone shutout for the group this season.

· The win over the Islanders was the Aggies’ sixth outing with multiple home runs; all of which have come in the past eight games.

· The Aggies have now hit six home runs in three games on Sundays this season.

· Kristiana Watson finished with seven hits, nine RBIs and 10 total bases in the Aggies’ eight innings of offense against the Islanders.

· The first-year Aggie’s six RBI on Sunday were the second-most in one game by one player this season, only behind Lauren Garcia’s eight against Kansas City.

· After nine Aggies recorded a hit on Saturday, seven more did on Sunday for a total of 12 in the game.

· Faith Aragon now leads the team in innings pitched (29.0) and ERA (4.34; minimum 1.0 inning pitched per game)

· The Crimson & White pulled ahead in their program series against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi at 8-7 all-time, while taking a 4-2 advantage at home.

· The Aggies have compiled at least 10 hits in each of their past two games; a feat they have accomplished in eight of their 11 games thus far.

· The offense has tallied 10 or more runs four times now, all of which have come in the past six outings.

· With 83 runs across 11 games, NM State is averaging 7.54 runs per contest.

FROM THE FIELD

Head Coach Kathy Rodolph, on the win: “I feel like we’re starting to get comfortable and understand our positions in the lineup. I feel like the top of the order is a gauntlet, and a pitcher has to be able to get through that. If you make many mistakes in the top half of the lineup, we’ve shown that we’re going to make you pay. What I like is how we’re settling down and pitching in the circle. It’s never been a doubt of our ability, but just being able to get in the flow of the game. On defense, I think we’re getting 100% effort from every single player on every play. I feel like they’re communicating and I like the way we’re hunting the ball. It gives the pitchers more confidence to move through the zone with movement knowing they’re going to be backed up.”

Head Coach Kathy Rodolph, on facing former Aggie assistant Stef Ewing tomorrow: “I’ve known Stef for a long time. I enjoyed having her as part of my staff, and what I’ve noticed in Montana is that they’re playing a lot more loose. They’ve had some injuries in the circle, but I expect that she’s going to do a great job there. I’m excited to have her back in Las Cruces and go head-to-head.”

Redshirt junior first baseman Kristiana Watson, on her offensive showing: “I was just focused on keeping things simple and doing what I can to push my team forward. It’s so surreal. It’s just an amazing feeling to be able to have him there for support. Coming around the bases and seeing him just makes my day. I think we all have shown that we can do damage one through nine down the lineup and one through 23 honestly. I think we all just believe in each other and have the ability to pass the bat. As soon as anybody comes up to the plate, we know we have a chance.”

UP NEXT

The 35th annual Troy Cox Classic comes to a close tomorrow as the Aggies square off with Montana at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. While originally scheduled as a doubleheader, the two sides agreed to play just one game in the tournament finale. Stef Ewing, a former Aggie assistant from 2016-18, is in her first season at the helm for the Grizzlies The contest will be available to follow via nmstatesports.com and 91.5 FM KRUX.