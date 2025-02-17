Aggies Split Series with St. Thomas Following Monday Loss

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State wrapped up its four-game homestand with St. Thomas on Monday afternoon at Presley Askew Field. The Aggies held a 4-1 lead through the seventh inning, however, a big eighth inning would ultimately prove to be too much for the Aggies to overcome as St. Thomas earned the 7-5 win in the series finale.

For the third straight game, the Aggies tacked on at least one run in the first inning as Mitch Namie and Brandon Forrester executed perfect first and third offense to score the first run of the game. Then, during the same at-bat, Kade Benavidez singled along the foul line in right field to allow Namie to score from second.

Aggie starter Matthew Yarc held the Tommies scoreless through three innings before St. Thomas finally pushed a run across in the fourth to make the score 2-1. This would be the only run that Yarc would allow as he struck out four batters and allowed just four hits across six innings of work.

Following the Tommies’ single run in the fourth, NM State would bring in two runs as Camden Kaufman and Sheehan O’Connor scored on balls put in play by Austin Corbett and Joey Craig, respectively, to give the Aggies a 4-1 lead.

After reliever Cody Carson logged a clean seventh inning, the Tommies’ hitters were able to find success as they tallied five runs in the eighth inning to take their first lead of the contest – leading 6-4. NM State would then tally one run in the eighth as Steve Solorzano recorded his first RBI of the season to bring the Aggies back within one run. However, a leadoff home run for St. Thomas would again push the lead to two runs which is where it would remain for the rest of the game.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Monday’s outing was the Aggies’ lowest scoring affair of the four-game series after scoring seven, 10 and nine runs in the previous three tilts against the Tommies.

Leadoff hitter Brandon Forrester was the lone Aggie to post a multi-hit game and the only Aggie to record an extra-base hit as he finished the day 2-4 with a double and a walk.

Matthew Yarc became the fourth true freshman pitcher to appear in a game for the Aggies and was the ninth pitcher to make their Aggie debut this weekend. Yarc’s 6.0 innings pitched was also the most by any Aggie this weekend.

NM State finished Sunday’s game with four stolen bases to mark a new season high. This included two stolen bases for Sheehan O’Connor.

With hits from Sheehan O’Connor, Mitch Namie and Steve Solorzano on Monday, the trio of returners conclude the weekend as the only three Aggies to record a hit in all four games against St. Thomas.

