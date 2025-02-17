O’Connor Picks Up Hitter of the Week Honors Amid Stellar Opening Series

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- After yet another monster day at the plate on Sunday, senior Sheehan O’Connor has collected the first Conference USA Hitter of the Week award of the season. Entering Monday’s finale with St. Thomas, O’Connor has posted an astonishing .583 batting average and has recorded three home runs, eight RBIs and a pair of doubles to help guide the Aggies to a pair of wins.

Currently, O’Connor ranks first in the league in home runs, tied for first in RBIs, third in total hits (7) and fourth in OPS (2.115). He also ranks second on the team in batting average on an Aggie team that currently paces CUSA with a .367 combined average. His trio of home runs also ranks tied for third most in the nation while his 1.500 slugging percentage ranks ninth in the country through three days of collegiate baseball action.

In Friday’s opener, the Seattle native went 2-for-4 at the plate with one home run and a pair of RBIs to catalyze the Aggies’ 7-2 opening-day win. O’Connor would follow this performance by going 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and a double in the second game of the series. Then on Sunday, he logged two hits across three at-bats while adding a two-run home run in the first inning during the Aggies’ 9-8 victory.

With three home runs through three games, the second baseman has already surpassed his season total from 2024 when he hit two home runs in 35 games of action. He has also outhomered the entire St. Thomas team through three games of the four-game series and is responsible for three of the Aggies’ five home runs this weekend.

O’Connor will look to continue the impressive start to his senior campaign on Monday when the Aggies host St. Thomas in the series finale. First pitch on Monday came across at 11 a.m. and fans can follow along via live stats or listen live on the radio.

