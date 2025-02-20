NMSU women pick up second straight win over Jax State

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies (14-12, 7-6) topped the Jax State Gamecocks (10-15, 4-10) 66-47 on Thursday at the Pan American Center.

The Aggies had five players in double digits: Molly Kaiser (13pts), Fanta Gassama (13pts), Sylena Peterson (10pts), Jaila Harding (10pts) and Lucia Yenes (10pts).

NMSU was more efficient on the three-point line as they shot 37.5% while the Gamecocks shot 29.4%.

Next, NMSU will play host Kennesaw State on Saturday at 2p.m. at the Pan American Center.