Marathon runner perseveres through Rheumatoid arthritis in preparation for 2025 El Paso marathon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Training for a marathon within itself is already a lot of work however 56-year-old Elena Moreira-Puentes has learned to push through severe arthritis pain to chase her hobby of competing in marathons.

Moreira-Puentes has dealt with Rheumatoid arthritis for the past 30 years.

"Back in 1994, I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid arthritis," Moreira-Puentes said. "Its a chronic autoimmune system disease which attacks the joints, primarily causing pain, swelling and some deformation of my toes and my hands. It's in my bloodstream so it's all over my body."

Being a runner and having this particular disease hasn't been easy to navigate.

"Sometimes, I have a very difficult time walking," Moreira-Puentes said. "When I run, I limp a lot but sometimes when it's really bad I limp when I walk. However, I do take medication and I stretch a lot, that way I'm able to run."

Moreira-Puentes doesn't allow her disease to put a halt to her desires of participating in a hobby that brings her much joy and hopes more people get a feel of how rewarding it can be after completing a marathon.

"I started in 2014, since then I have done one full marathon and 27 half marathons," Moreira-Puentes said. "I think that for a lot of us, it's about getting out there, staying active and doing something for yourself."

The 2024 Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon will take place on Sunday at 1p.m. EST starting at the Eastside Sports Complex and will finish in Downtown El Paso.









