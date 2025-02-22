Aggies’ Defense Shines in Road Win Over Kennesaw State 

KENNESAW, Georgia (KVIA) -- Riding the momentum of a road victory over Conference USA frontrunner Jacksonville State, NM State (15-12, 8-6) looked to close out its road trip on a high note with a matchup against Kennesaw State (16-12, 8-7). In a dominant defensive display, the Aggies stifled the conference’s highest-scoring offense, holding the Owls to a season-low point total in a 60-49 win, securing a road trip sweep.

The Aggies struck first after winning the tip-off, as Emmanuel Tshimanga drew a foul on a layup attempt and converted both free throws to give NM State an early lead. Kennesaw State quickly responded, with Simeon Cottle sinking a three-pointer to put the Owls on the board.

Kennesaw found its rhythm early, piecing together a 6-0 run led by Cottle, who accounted for four of those points. The surge gave the Owls a 9-2 advantage with 13:42 remaining in the half. Struggling to find an offensive spark, NM State finally broke through with Peter Filipovity muscling in a tough layup for the team’s first field goal. Later in the half, Tshimanga dropped in a floater in the paint, igniting a 6-0 Aggie run that pulled them within one at 13-12 with 5:51 left in a low scoring start for both teams.

NM State outscored Kennesaw 10-8 in the final minutes before halftime, taking a slim 22-21 lead into the break after Cottle’s late free throws for the Owls.

Kennesaw State opened the second half with two free throws from forward Brandon Lue to reclaim the lead. However, Christian Cook wasted no time swinging momentum back in NM State’s favor, draining a three from the left wing to put the Aggies back in front.

The next seven minutes saw a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging blows and the lead changing hands multiple times. After Jaden Harris put the Aggies ahead 40-37 with a made basket, Cottle drew a foul on a three-point attempt and sank all three free throws, knotting the game at 40-40 with 10:44 to play.

With the game hanging in the balance, NM State found the spark it needed. Zawdie Jackson buried a mid-range jumper, igniting a pivotal 10-0 Aggie run that featured contributions from five different Aggies. The surge gave NM State a commanding 50-40 lead with 7:12 left.

Despite Kennesaw’s attempts to rally, the Aggies held firm down the stretch. Filipovity and Jackson combined for NM State’s final 10 points, sealing a 60-49 victory and completing a statement-making road trip sweep.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Senior guard Zawdie Jackson delivered a standout performance just outside his hometown of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Jackson led the Aggies with 20 points, grabbed five rebounds (marking just his third game this season with at least five boards), and went 7-9 from the free-throw line while shooting 46% from the field.

· Peter Filipovity continued his strong play in his return to the Aggies, coming off the bench to post 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds, shooting 45% from the floor in the process.

· NM State’s defense took center stage, holding Conference USA’s highest-scoring team, Kennesaw State, to a season-low 49 points. The Owls' previous low was 59 points in a loss to UC Irvine.

· Despite struggling from the field, NM State secured its first win of the season when shooting below 40%, finishing at 38% while limiting Kennesaw State to just 33%.

· The Aggies dominated the glass, out-rebounding the nation's fourth-ranked team in total rebounds by seven. They held Kennesaw State to just 31 rebounds - 10 below their season average (41) - matching their second-lowest rebounding total of the year.

· With the win, NM State became the only team in Conference USA to sweep the Jax State-Kennesaw State road trip and the first team this season to hand Jax State a home loss.

