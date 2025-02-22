Gusty Guard Performance Lifts Aggies Past Owls

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Big moments necessitate big time players. Back in action on Saturday, Feb. 22, NM State (15-12, 8-6 CUSA) trailed by seven points with just two minutes to go against Kennesaw State (10-16, 5-10 CUSA). From that moment on, the Aggies went on an 11-0 run – with all scoring coming from the guards – closing the game with a final score victory of 61-57.



In the win, Molly Kaiser finished with 22 points and moved into third on the NM State all-time scoring list, while Jody Adams picked up the 240th win in her career (46 at NM State).

The Aggies started with an inside presence as Fanta Gassama opened the scoring with a layup, setting the tone for the Aggies' attack. Loes Rozing knocked down an early three-pointer, while Molly Kaiser added a fastbreak jumper to keep the momentum going. The game remained tight as Kennesaw State's, Keyarah Berry led the visitors' offense. Despite the Crimsons' strong defensive effort, a late bucket by Berry put the Aggies down 13-12 after one.

NM State locked in defensively, holding the Owls to just eight points in the quarter. Gassama continued to battle on the boards, creating second-chance opportunities, while Sylena Peterson and Jaila Harding provided steady scoring. Kaiser drained a three to bring the Aggies within striking distance. Just before the half, Gassama finished inside off a feed from Sianny Sanchez-Oliver , giving New Mexico State a narrow 23-21 lead heading into the break.

NM State started to find their rhythm offensively, with Peterson hitting a clutch three-pointer to regain the lead. Harding followed with a deep three of her own, extending the advantage. Gassama remained a force in the paint, securing key rebounds and playing tough defense. Kaiser's free throws helped maintain the Aggies' lead, and despite a late push from Kennesaw State, the Aggies entered the final quarter up 41-36.

Kennesaw State surged back, briefly taking the lead, but NM State responded with poise. Peterson and Kaiser each hit critical shots down the stretch, while Gassama's rebounding continued to be a difference-maker. In the final minute, Madi Gewirtz calmly sank two clutch free throws to give the Aggies the lead. With the Owls forced to foul, Kaiser stepped up at the line, hitting four consecutive free throws, including the final pair after a technical foul on Carly Hooks. The Aggies secured the 61-57 victory, improving to 8-6 in CUSA play.



NUMBERS OF NOTE:

- Molly Kaiser had her third game out of past five with 20+ points.

- Sylena Peterson has finished in double figures in the last four of the five games.

-The Aggies notched their first win in a game decided by four or fewer points this season.

-The Aggies produced 26 points off 21 turnovers from the Owls today.

-NM State finished 23-for-26 at the charity stripe (most free throws made and attempted this season)

-Despite losing in field goal percentage (44.4% to 34%) to Kennesaw State, the Aggies grabbed the victory, improving to 5-12 on the season when outshot by opponents.

- Sianny Sanchez-Oliver paced the Aggies in rebounds on the day, grabbing six – her second-most rebounds on the season (8, vs. UT Arlington)



UP NEXT:

The Aggies will return on the road once more before the end of the CUSA regular season. Currently with a three-game winning streak, NM State will look to secure their position in the conference standings by taking on MTSU for a second time. The two opponents will clash on Thursday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m. MST.



