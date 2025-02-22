Stephanie Han claims WBA Lightweight Title in front of home crowd on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native and undefeated (10-0) fighter Stephanie Han claimed the WBA lightweight title, joining her sister, Jennifer, as a World Champion on Saturday at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Han took on the Colorado native, Hanna Terlep (5-1-2) and won it in a quick first round KO.

"I got her with a right hand and it connected," Han said. "I saw that it hurt her so I kept capitalizing on the right hand and I saw her go down perfectly and I knew she wasn't going to get up after that."

Winning a world title in front of her family, friends and hometown made the moment even more memorable.

"It's the best feeling ever," Han said. "I'm so excited to become a world champion in El Paso, Texas and second behind my sister so it's amazing."

However, even after claiming a world title Han isn't finished.

"I keep getting better with each and every fight," Han said. "One step is WBA champion and now I want to go for all the belts."