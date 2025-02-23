Aggies Power Past Western Illinois to Secure Series Sweep

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State put together another strong offensive performance to close out the weekend with a 9-5 win over Western Illinois on Sunday afternoon at Presley Askew Field. In total, the Aggies tallied 17 hits and used a big fifth inning to pull away, improving to 5-2 ahead of their first road contest of the season.

The game remained scoreless through two innings before the Leathernecks got on the board first with a run in the top of the third. NM State then responded in the fourth when Steve Solorzano delivered a solo home run to tie the game.

The Aggies later broke things open in the fifth, plating four runs highlighted by a two-run homer from Sheehan O’Connor. Additionally, the Aggies received a pair of RBI doubles from both Tariq Freeny and Jonatan Clough.

The Aggies added to their lead in the seventh when Clough launched a two-run homer with two outs to make it 8-1. Western Illinois attempted to rally in the eighth, scoring three runs, and also tacked on another in the ninth, but the Aggies responded with an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to maintain control.

On the mound, Hayden Lewis gave NM State four strong innings, allowing just three hits and one unearned run while striking out four. Jaden Davis (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless fifth, and the Aggies’ bullpen held off a late push from the Leathernecks to secure the victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Sheehan O’Connor continued his blistering start as he tallied his sixth home run of the season. Through just seven games, O’Connor has already tripled his home run output from a season ago. O’Connor has also tallied six multi-hit games this season.

Jonatan Clough finished the day 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs, one home run and one double.

In total, the Aggies utilized six pitchers en route to victory on Saturday as Hayden Lewis and Saul Soto threw a combined 5.1 innings while freshmen Jaden Davis, Hazen Wright, Dylan Weekly and Cade Shumard each appeared out of the bullpen. This would also mark the collegiate debuts for both Davis and Wright.

Offensively, NM State logged season highs in both hits (17) and doubles (5) on Saturday. Meanwhile, Aggie pitchers combined to record eight strikeouts which matches the most this season.

Sophomore Steve Solorzano launched his first home run of the season – bringing his career total to four after hitting three as a true freshman.

The Aggies also equaled their season highs in both home runs (3) and stolen bases (3).

Sheehan O’Connor, Mitch Namie and Steve Solorzano have each logged at least one hit in all seven of the Aggies’ games this season. For Namie, his hit streak now sits at nine games dating back to the end of the 2024 season. O’Connor also logged a hit in the final game of the year last season to put his current hit streak at eight games.

With a ground-rule double in the eighth inning, outfielder Tommy Meluksey collected the first hit of his collegiate career.

Cade Shumard, Jaden Davis and Hazen Wright each tallied their first strikeouts of the season.

UP NEXT

Following seven games at home, the Aggies will face their first road test of the season on Tuesday. While they’ll be away from Presley Askew Field, they will remain in the Land of Enchantment as they are slated to take on I-25 rival New Mexico in what will also be their first midweek matchup of the season.

The first of four meetings between the Aggies and Lobos this season is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in Albuquerque, N.M. The game will be available to watch on the Mountain West Network.

