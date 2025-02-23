Aggies wrap up Sun Devil/GCU Classic with 5-1 defeat.

TEMPE, Arizona (KVIA) -- NM State Softball concluded its stay at the Sun Devil/GCU Classic on Sunday with a bout against hosting Arizona State. The Crimson & White struggled offensively, mustering five hits and one run while three home runs propelled ASU to a 5-1 victory. The Crimson & White suffered their fourth straight loss for the first time since March 2-8, 2024, now standing at 9-8 through three weekends of 2025.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Faith Aragon battled in the first at-bat of the afternoon, reaching via a walk before advancing on a passed ball. Kristiana Watson’s left-field single placed runners at the corners, but the Aggies came up empty in the first frame of the day. In the bottom half, the Sun Devils reached with a walk of their own, following up with a hit batter. With a pair of runners on, Arizona State’s Mejia launched a home run to left-center field, granting the home side a 3-0 lead.

It took just five pitches for the Aggies to be retired in inning two, sending the hosts back out. The Sun Devils notched a pair of hits but were unable to score, prompting the third and most productive inning for NM State.

Kenzie Nicholson swung on the first pitch she saw at the stadium she used to call home, rifling it back up to right field for a leadoff hit. Four pitches later, Faith Aragon recorded a hit on a bunt that advanced Nicholson to third base with a poor throw. Facing a 1-2 count, Desirae Spearman kept the Aggie bats hot with a shot through the left side, easily scoring a standing Nicholson for the visitors’ lone run of the contest.

Following Spearman’s RBI single, no batters would reach safely for either side until the first Sun Devil in the bottom of the fifth. ASU’s Murphy went over the wall in straightaway center field, extending a 4-1 lead. Three batters later, a Hall home run brought about a 5-1 score. The frame closed four pitches later on one of eight outs recorded by former Sun Devil Kenzie Nicholson on the day.

Another 1-2-3 inning from NM State was nearly matched in the bottom half by an entering Desirae Spearman, aside from a two-out walk. The Aggies, down to their final inning, produced two runners after Kendal Lunar was hit by a pitch and Tamara Carranza sent the first pitch into left field for a single. A fielder’s choice left the visitors with just one out remaining before eventually suffering defeat on a three-pitch strikeout. Arizona State won in seven innings by a score of 5-1.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Arizona State now leads the all-time series against NM State 40-9, with a 25-4 mark in Tempe.

· In each of the first 13 games in which the Aggies scored this season, they hit at least one home run. Now, the Aggies have scored without tallying a four-bagger in three straight contests.

· After notching her first career hit against Florida on Saturday, Tamara Carranza reached via another single in the seventh inning.

· No Aggie recorded a multi-hit game for the second time this season (Nebraska on Feb. 14)

· The Aggies were struck out seven times on Sunday, ranking second-most in a game this season, behind only the Nebraska battle (eight).

· Desirae Spearman’s one-hit day extended her hitting streak to 10 games, further cementing her career high.

· In their eight losses, the Aggies have given up an average of 9.75 runs per game. In nine wins, the defense is holding opponents to 2.55 runs per game.

· For the weekend, the Aggie offense posted a .252 batting average, shy of its .346 season mark.

UP NEXT

After the long drive home, Kathy Rodolph’s bunch will hit the road once again next weekend. The Crimson & White will trek to Austin for a five-game stint at the Longhorn Invitational. Headlining the Aggie opponents is Texas (15-1), the unanimous No. 1 team in the ESPN.com/USA Softball national poll. Up first, though, awaits South Florida (13-4) at 10:00 a.m. MT on Friday, Feb. 28. Each game will be available via nmstatestats.com, with the matchup against the hosting Longhorns streamed on SEC Network+.