Aggies Swept By MTSU in Decisive Victory

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The Aggies battled against the conference leader, Middle Tennessee in another CUSA showdown. After MTSU displayed such dominating performance over the Aggies, the opponent came off the floor with the final series win, 41-63.



NM state struggled offensively out of the gate, shooting just 3-for-14 from the field. Despite an early jumper from Loes Rozing , the Blue Raiders built momentum with a three-pointer from Jalynn Gregory and strong inside play from Ta'Mia Scott. A late three from Madi Gewirtz gave the Aggies a small boost, but they trailed 17-8 after one.



The Aggies showed fight, with Fanta Gassama hitting two free throws and Sianny Sanchez-Oliver adding a layup to cut the deficit to three. Gassama continued to be a presence on the boards, securing multiple defensive rebounds. However, Middle Tennessee responded with key outside shots, and Crimsons' offense stalled late, managing just eight points in the period to trail 23-16 at the half.



NM State came out with more offensive rhythm, improving their shooting percentage. Gassama recorded her eighth double-double of the season, adding key rebounds and putbacks. However, MTSU caught fire from deep, with Courtney Blakely and Gregory draining three-pointers to push the lead. Despite a strong quarter from the Aggies, they fell further behind, 47-30.



Fatigue set in for NM State as shots stopped falling. Gassama continued to battle inside, finishing with 11 rebounds and 10 points, but the Aggies couldn't overcome Middle Tennessee's steady scoring. A three-pointer from Molly Kaiser was a late highlight, but the Aggies ultimately fell 63-41.



NUMBERS OF NOTE:

- Fanta Gassama picked up her eighth double-double this season(11 rebounds, 10 points). This marks the most double doubles by an Aggie in a single season.

-The Aggies shot 11% higher than the Blue Raiders at the line.

-With 37 boards, this was the most grabbed the Aggies in a single game this conference season.

-The Blue Raiders prevented Molly Kaiser , Aggies leading scorer, from recording in double figures. This is the first time this season Kaiser was unable to finish with 10 points or higher.



UP NEXT:

The Aggies will cross state line to face Western Kentucky once again. After securing a marginal victory against the Hilltoppers at the Pan American Center last month, the Aggies will look to take hold of their third conference sweep this season. The Matchup will take place on Saturday, in the E.A. Diddle Arena, at 1:00 PM MST and be live-streamed on ESPN+.



For complete coverage of NM State Women's Basketball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWBB), Instagram (@NMStateWBB) and like us on Facebook (NM State Women's Basketball). You can also follow along with Aggie Women's Basketball via NMStateSports.com.