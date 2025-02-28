Aggies to Host Western Kentucky for Home Finale 

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After a hard-fought 71-66 loss to Middle Tennessee at home, the Aggies shift their focus to their final home game of the season, aiming to even the season series against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Mar. 1.

• Saturday’s matchup marks the 15th meeting between the two programs, with the Hilltoppers holding a 12-2 advantage in the all-time series. In their last meeting in Bowling Green, WKU secured a 101-72 victory over the Aggies.

THE SECOND GO AROUND

• In his debut season leading the Aggies, Coach Hooten guided the Aggies to a 7-9 record in league play and helped deliver several memorable highlights, including a thrilling win over I-10 rival UTEP, a remarkable 23-point second-half comeback to defeat eventual CUSA Tournament Champion Western Kentucky, and an impressive 12-3 record on their home court at the Pan American Center.

• NM State's home support was unmatched, as the Aggies led all Conference USA programs in average home attendance, drawing 5,638 fans per game. Hooten wrapped up his first season with a 13-19 overall record, bringing his career head coaching total to 274-188 and setting a strong foundation for the program's future.

• After leading NM State to a 6-9 record in non-conference play last season, the Aggies improved that mark this year and will begin CUSA competition with a 7-6 record.

BY THE NUMBERS

• NM State continues to rank among the top teams in Conference USA in somel key statistical categories. The Aggies have been one of the league’s toughest defensive units, holding opponents to just 66.1 points per game—good for the second-lowest scoring defense in CUSA. They also rank second in the conference in field goal percentage defense, limiting opponents to a .398 clip from the field.

• The Aggies have been dominant on the glass, ranking second in CUSA in offensive rebounding with 12.2 per game. On the individual side, graduate forward Peter Filipovity stands as the second-leading rebounder in the league, pulling down 8.1 boards per contest while totaling 203 on the year. He also ranks seventh in CUSA in offensive rebounds per game (2.3)

• Senior guard Christian Cook continues to lead the Aggies in scoring, averaging 13.4 points per game - placing him 12th in the conference. He is also one of CUSA’s top three-point shooters, ranking sixth in the league in threes made per game (2.3) with 65 total on the season

• Zawdie Jackson has been a steady presence in the backcourt, ranking 10th in CUSA in assists per game (3.4) while also holding the fourth-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the league (2.3). He has also been efficient at the free-throw line, shooting 80% to rank eighth in CUSA.

DOWN THE STRETCH

• Conference USA has been one of the most competitive leagues in the country this season, with the standings tightening as the season nears its conclusion. Liberty is just three wins away from clinching the regular-season title, while Jacksonville State has already secured a top-three seed. Middle Tennessee remains in the hunt for the No. 1 spot, and NM State currently holds the fourth seed. Meanwhile, teams ranked 4th through 8th are separated by just one game or less, keeping the race wide open.

• If the season ended today, NM State would be the No. 4 seed and would face No. 5 seed Kennesaw State on Thursday, March 13, in the conference tournament. A win in that matchup would set up a meeting with Liberty or the winner of the 8 vs. 9 seed game on March 11.

STATEMENT WINS

• NM State recorded its third 20+ point victory in conference play with a commanding 28-point win over FIU - the most in Conference USA this season. The Aggies’ other dominant victories came against Louisiana Tech and UTEP. Liberty is the only other team in the conference with multiple 20+ point wins, tallying two.

PROLIFIC PETER

• Since rejoining the lineup, the Hungary native has been the Aggies’ most consistent performer, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding. Over the last three games, he has averaged 18 points and eight boards per contest. His stellar play earned him CUSA Player of the Week honors last week.

• Filipovity’s dominant return not only helped NM State become the first team to sweep the Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State road trip in conference play but also showcased his ability to take over games. Against Jacksonville State, he posted a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, securing his sixth double-double of the season and third in conference play - propelling him to second in CUSA in total double-doubles this year.

THE TSHIMANGA EFFECT

• Over the last five games, NM State has committed to a bigger lineup by inserting Nate Tshimanga into the frontcourt alongside his brother, Emmanuel. Despite not starting any previous conference games, Tshimanga has now earned four consecutive starts, and his increased role has paid dividends.

• His usage has jumped significantly, averaging 17.8 minutes per game over the last five contests - up from just 4.4 minutes per game in the previous 10. Since his addition to the starting lineup, NM State’s rebounding margin has surged from +0.4 to +4.6, while their blocks per game have increased from 1.7 to 2.2.

BENCH BOOST

• The Aggies' scoring depth has been a key factor in their success, as they lead CUSA in bench points, averaging 25.1 per game. Graduate forwards Peter Filipovity and Robert Carpenter have been instrumental in this effort. Filipovity, who has started 17 games this season, recently returned to action after missing time due to illness and has come off the bench in the last two contests, maintaining a strong scoring average of 12.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Carpenter provides a significant boost as well, contributing 9.8 points per game off the bench for NM State.

PERIMETER PATROL

• Perimeter defense has been a major strength for the Aggies this season, as they currently rank fifth in the nation in three-point percentage defense, holding opponents to just 28.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

• NM State’s defensive intensity has been at another level over the last four games, where they have held opponents to an ice-cold 20.7% (19-92) from deep. That trend continued in their last outing against Middle Tennessee, as the Aggies smothered the Blue Raiders in the first half, limiting them to just 1-13 (8%) from three-point range.

THE BROTHERLY CONNECTION

• Amidst the roster changes, Coach Hooten successfully brought a pair of brothers, Emmanuel and Nate Tshimanga, to play together in the Crimson and White. This marks the first time the Tshimanga brothers will share the court at the Division I level. Their arrival brings a unique family bond to NM State, adding depth and chemistry to the Aggie lineup.

• Emmanuel Tshimanga joins NM State after two seasons at UC San Diego, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to impact the game off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, Emmanuel averaged 14.1 minutes over 22 games, ranking third on the team with 5.0 rebounds per game and setting a personal best of two steals against Pepperdine. In his previous season (2022-23), he was recognized as the UCU Athlete of the Week and put up impressive performances, including a career-high 13 rebounds in a win at Eastern Michigan and an 18-point effort against UC Santa Barbara. He appeared in 24 games, making ten starts, and was the team's second-leading rebounder with 6.2 boards per game.

• Nate Tshimanga arrives in Las Cruces following a season at Utah Valley, where he played in all 32 games, made six starts, and contributed an average of 13.4 minutes per contest. Known for his efficiency, he shot 46% from the field, averaging 2.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Prior to Utah Valley, Nate spent the 2022-23 season at Troy University, where he played in 21 games, made four starts, and finished second on the team in field goal percentage (50%). He posted a season-high 12 points and nine rebounds against Montevallo.

ACCORDING TO OTHERS

• In the Conference USA preseason poll announced on Oct. 10, the Aggies were picked to finish seventh, with Christian Cook as their sole representative on the Preseason All-Conference Team. This projection follows a 2022-23 season where NM State posted a 13-19 overall record and a 7-9 record in conference play.

• Louisiana Tech emerged as the preseason favorite, securing three first-place votes and 87 points. Western Kentucky followed closely in second place with 85 points and two first-place votes, while Sam Houston was projected third with 83 points and three first-place nods. Middle Tennessee landed in fourth with 69 points and one first-place vote, while UTEP and Liberty tied for fifth at 62 points, with Liberty also receiving one first-place vote.

• NM State holds the seventh position with 39 points in the coaches' poll, followed by Jacksonville State with 29 points. FIU and Kennesaw State rounded out the standings, tied for ninth place with 17 points each.

SCOUTING THE HILLTOPPERS

• WKU enters Saturday’s matchup as the top-scoring team in Conference USA, averaging 76.8 points per game. The Hilltoppers play at a fast pace, ranking eighth nationally in adjusted tempo with an average of 72.5 possessions per 40 minutes.

• On the defensive end, WKU dominates the glass, ranking ninth in the country in defensive rebounding with 28.21 per game. The Hilltoppers also make life difficult for opposing offenses, holding teams to a .410 field goal percentage—good for 45th nationally in team FG% defense.

• Senior guard Don McHenry is the catalyst for WKU’s offense, leading the team and ranking fifth in CUSA in scoring at 17.5 points per game. He’s also one of the league’s most efficient shooters, posting the eighth-highest field goal percentage (.406) among qualifying players. At the free-throw line, McHenry is nearly automatic, shooting .836 (107-of-128), the third-best mark in CUSA.

• In the paint, graduate forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. anchors the Hilltoppers’ rebounding efforts. He ranks second in the conference in defensive rebounds with 159 (5.6 per game) and sits sixth in total rebounds with 183 (6.5 per game).

For complete coverage of NM State Men’s Basketball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateMBB), Instagram (@NMStateMBB), and like us on Facebook (NMStateMBB).