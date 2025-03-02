Aggies Fall to Golden Grizzlies

LAS CURCRES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State struggled to contain Oakland's offense in a 16-3 run-rule defeat on Sunday at Presley Askew Field. The loss drops the Aggies to 7-4 on the season and puts an end to their five-game home winning streak.

After a quiet first inning, NM State struck first in the second. Kade Benavidez singled and later came around to score on an error, giving the Aggies an early 1-0 lead. However, Oakland (2-10) responded in a big way, putting up four runs in the third and seven in the fourth to take control of the game.

The Aggies showed life in the fifth when Jonatan Clough tripled to center, and Brandon Forrester followed with an RBI triple of his own. Steve Solorzano then added an RBI single to cut into the deficit, but Oakland's offense continued to find success, adding two runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh.

On the mound, Matthew Yarc (0-2) took the loss for NM State, allowing six earned runs over three innings. The Aggies' bullpen also struggled to slow down an Oakland lineup that tallied 17 hits and 14 RBIs.

For NM State, Brandon Forrester (2-for-4, RBI) and Benavidez (2-for-3) both returned to the starting lineup on Sunday and led the way at the plate.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

For the second straight game, the Aggies logged two triples – bringing their total for the season to six which currently ranks second among Conference USA teams.

The 16 runs scored by Oakland marks the highest total for an Aggie opponent this season and is the most since LA Tech tallied 18 runs on May 3, 2024.

With two hits on Sunday, Brandon Forrester now has seven multi-hit games this season to lead the way for all Aggies in 2025.

As he has done in every game this season, Mitch Namie once again recorded a hit to move his hitting streak to 11 games.

Steve Solorzano has also now reached base safely in 11 consecutive games.

Matthew Yarc struck out four of the first six batters he faced to match his career high in strikeouts after also posting four Ks in his collegiate debut against St. Thomas on Feb. 17.

UP NEXT

NM State will return to Presley Askew Field on Sunday morning to wrap up its four-game series with the Golden Grizzlies. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will feature a crowd full of middle schoolers who will be in attendance for the LCYBA game.

