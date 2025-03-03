Aggies Fall Short in Monday Finale

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Despite a late-inning push, NM State (7-5) couldn't complete the comeback against Oakland (3-10), falling 8-5 at Presley Askew Field on Monday afternoon. The Aggies posted 14 hits on the day, including three home runs, but left nine runners on base in a frustrating loss.

After five scoreless innings, NM State's bats erupted in the bottom of the sixth. Steve Solorzano launched a solo home run to right field to put the Aggies on the board. Camden Kaufman followed with a two-run blast to center, and Sheehan O’Connor made it back-to-back jacks with another solo shot, cutting Oakland’s lead to 4-3.

However, Oakland responded immediately, tacking on a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to extend the lead. NM State fought back again in the ninth, with Solorzano delivering an RBI single, but the rally was cut short as the Aggies stranded two runners to end the game.

Solorzano and Kaufman each had three hits and two RBIs, while Mitch Namie and Dane Woodcook added two hits apiece. On the mound, NM State used six pitchers, with Ian Hoslett (2-1) taking the loss after allowing three earned runs over two innings.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

For the third time this season, NM State recorded three home runs in a single game, however, this marked the first time this year that the Aggies lost a game in which they hit three long balls.

Camden Kaufman tallied his second triple of the year as NM State finished the three-game series with three total triples. Kaufman also finished with a career best three hits and notched his second home run of the year on Monday.

Mitch Namie continued his hot start as he now has a hit in every game this season – bringing his hitting streak to 12 games. Namie also tallied his fourth double of the season.

Treasure Valley Community College transfer Colton Sneddon made his first appearance of the season as he tossed 1.0 innings and allowed one hit and one run.

Dane Woodcook posted a career high in at-bats (4), hits (2), doubles (1) and total bases (3) while earning his third start of the season.

Ferny Barreda made his first appearance of the 2025 season – going 1.0 innings and securing two strikeouts.

Hazen Wright tossed a career high 2.0 innings.

Steve Solorzano submitted his second three-hit game of the series while also posting his fifth double of the season to pace all Aggies.

UP NEXT

NM State will now travel to College Station, Texas, where it will be put to the test by No. 14 Texas A&M. The series versus the Aggies is scheduled to begin on Friday at 5 p.m. All games will air live on SEC Network plus.

