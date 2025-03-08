Aggies Fall in Season Finale at Sam Houston 

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- Despite a valiant effort, NM State (17-14, 10-8 CUSA) was unable to slow down Sam Houston’s offensive firepower, falling 75-67 in its regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Coliseum.

The Aggies struck first, as graduate forward Peter Filipovity slipped past the Bearkat defense for an early layup to take a 2-0 lead. However, Sam Houston wasted no time responding, igniting their offense with three consecutive three-pointers - two from Josiah Hammonds and one from Lamar Wilkerson - to quickly surge ahead 9-2.

Despite the Bearkats’ hot start, NM State refused to let the game slip away. Filipovity and Robert Carpenter provided key contributions, helping the Aggies keep pace. Carpenter led the team with 13 points at halftime, but Sam Houston maintained control, taking a 45-38 lead into the break.

Christian Cook opened the second half by knocking down a pair of free throws, trimming the deficit to 45-40. From there, the game became a back-and-forth battle, with Sam Houston extending its lead to double digits multiple times, only for NM State to fight back and cut it to a single possession on several occasions.

Sensing an opportunity to shift the momentum, Cook delivered a clutch three-pointer with 2:45 remaining, bringing the Aggies within two at 69-67. However, Sam Houston remained composed, responding with a timely three-pointer of its own and converting crucial free throws down the stretch to keep NM State at bay.

Despite a determined late push, NM State’s comeback efforts fell just short, as the Aggies dropped their season finale to Sam Houston, 75-67.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Robert Carpenter led the Aggies in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four rebounds while shooting 6-12 from the field and 4-9 from beyond the arc. This marks just his second 20-point performance of the season, with the first coming on the road against I-25 rival New Mexico, where he also scored 20 points on 6-12 shooting from three

· Peter Filipovity recorded 13 points and seven rebounds, extending his streak of double-figure scoring performances to six consecutive games

· For the first time this season, the Aggies held an opponent’s bench scoreless, while their own reserves stepped up with 29 points in the contest.

· Jae’Coby Osborne matched his season high in points with seven while also tying his second-highest rebounding total of the season with six.

