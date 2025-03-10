Skip to Content
Cook and Filipovity Receive All-CUSA Honors 

NMSU Athletics
Published 3:10 PM

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- After wrapping up regular season play Saturday, Peter Filipovity and Christian Cook both earned All-CUSA honors for the Crimson and White. Both Cook and Filipovity earned All-CUSA Third Team honors. 

Cook has been the Aggies’ offensive leader throughout the season, earning Preseason All-CUSA recognition and consistently delivering for NM State. The Oklahoma City native started all but one game this season and led the team in scoring with 13.0 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Cook paced the Aggies in total points (403), three-pointers made (68), and tied for the highest three-point shooting percentage (37%).  

His consistency was evident in a 13-game streak of scoring at least 10 points. One of his most memorable performances came in NM State’s sold-out overtime battle against in-state rival New Mexico, where he tied his career high with 27 points and led the Aggies to victory, shooting 8-13 from the field and 6-9 from deep. His dominance early in conference play earned him CUSA Player of the Week honors on Jan. 6 after averaging 22.0 points per game and shooting 50% from the field in back-to-back wins. 

Filipovity has been a force on both ends of the court for the Aggies, leading the team in rebounding and ranking among the top scorers with 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Hungarian forward finished second in Conference USA in both defensive rebounds per game (5.9) and total rebounds per game (8.3). His ability to control the glass led to eight double-doubles this season, ranking second in the league in that category.  

Filipovity’s dominance was on full display in NM State’s road win over Jacksonville State, where he posted 20 points and 12 rebounds. In the Aggies’ first meeting with the Gamecocks, he hauled in a career-high 17 rebounds - the most by any Aggie this season and the highest single-game total for NM State since 2022. His impact on both ends of the floor solidified his place as one of the premier forwards in CUSA. 

All-CUSA Rewards 

First Team All-Conference 

Jaron Pierre Jr., Jax State 

Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State 

Daniel Batcho, LA Tech 

Essam Mostafa, MTSU 

Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston 

Second Team All-Conference 

Simeon Cottle, Kennesaw State 

Kaden Metheny, Liberty 

Jestin Porter, MTSU 

Otis Frazier III, UTEP 

Don McHenry, WKU 

Third Team All-Conference 

Zach Cleveland, Liberty 

Taelon Peter, Liberty 

Sean Newman Jr., LA Tech 

Christian Cook, NM State 

Peter Filipovity, NM State 

All-CUSA Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school) 

Jayden Brewer, FIU 

Mason Nicholson, Jax State 

Colin Porter, Liberty 

Amaree Abram, LA Tech 

Camryn Weston, MTSU 

Cameron Huefner, Sam Houston 

Corey Camper Jr., UTEP 

David Terrell Jr., UTEP 

Khristian Lander, WKU 

Tyrone Marshall Jr., WKU 

All-Defensive Team 

Vianney Salatchoum, FIU 

Mason Nicholson, Jax State 

Daniel Batcho, LA Tech 

Corey Camper Jr., UTEP 

Otis Frazier III, UTEP 

All-Freshman Team 

Quel’Ron House, Jax State 

Braedan Lue, Kennesaw State 

Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State 

Torey Alston, MTSU 

Julius Thedford, WKU 

Player of the Year 

Jaron Pierre Jr., Jax State 

Defensive Player of the Year 

Daniel Batcho, LA Tech 

Newcomer of the Year 

Essam Mostafa, MTSU 

Freshman of the Year 

Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State 

Sixth Player of the Year 

Taelon Peter, Liberty 

Gene Bartow Coach of the Year 

Ray Harper, Jax State 

UP NEXT 
Sixth-seeded NM State will take on fourth-seeded Kennesaw State in the Quarterfinal round of the CUSA Championships on Thursday, March 13 at 4:30 p.m. MT in Huntsville, Ala. 

For complete coverage of NM State men's basketball during the 2024-25 season, visit NMStateSports.com – the official home of the Aggies – and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Men's Basketball), Twitter (@NMStateMBB) and Instagram (@NMStateMBB

