Cook and Filipovity Receive All-CUSA Honors
DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- After wrapping up regular season play Saturday, Peter Filipovity and Christian Cook both earned All-CUSA honors for the Crimson and White. Both Cook and Filipovity earned All-CUSA Third Team honors.
Cook has been the Aggies’ offensive leader throughout the season, earning Preseason All-CUSA recognition and consistently delivering for NM State. The Oklahoma City native started all but one game this season and led the team in scoring with 13.0 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Cook paced the Aggies in total points (403), three-pointers made (68), and tied for the highest three-point shooting percentage (37%).
His consistency was evident in a 13-game streak of scoring at least 10 points. One of his most memorable performances came in NM State’s sold-out overtime battle against in-state rival New Mexico, where he tied his career high with 27 points and led the Aggies to victory, shooting 8-13 from the field and 6-9 from deep. His dominance early in conference play earned him CUSA Player of the Week honors on Jan. 6 after averaging 22.0 points per game and shooting 50% from the field in back-to-back wins.
Filipovity has been a force on both ends of the court for the Aggies, leading the team in rebounding and ranking among the top scorers with 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Hungarian forward finished second in Conference USA in both defensive rebounds per game (5.9) and total rebounds per game (8.3). His ability to control the glass led to eight double-doubles this season, ranking second in the league in that category.
Filipovity’s dominance was on full display in NM State’s road win over Jacksonville State, where he posted 20 points and 12 rebounds. In the Aggies’ first meeting with the Gamecocks, he hauled in a career-high 17 rebounds - the most by any Aggie this season and the highest single-game total for NM State since 2022. His impact on both ends of the floor solidified his place as one of the premier forwards in CUSA.
All-CUSA Rewards
First Team All-Conference
Jaron Pierre Jr., Jax State
Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State
Daniel Batcho, LA Tech
Essam Mostafa, MTSU
Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston
Second Team All-Conference
Simeon Cottle, Kennesaw State
Kaden Metheny, Liberty
Jestin Porter, MTSU
Otis Frazier III, UTEP
Don McHenry, WKU
Third Team All-Conference
Zach Cleveland, Liberty
Taelon Peter, Liberty
Sean Newman Jr., LA Tech
Christian Cook, NM State
Peter Filipovity, NM State
All-CUSA Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)
Jayden Brewer, FIU
Mason Nicholson, Jax State
Colin Porter, Liberty
Amaree Abram, LA Tech
Camryn Weston, MTSU
Cameron Huefner, Sam Houston
Corey Camper Jr., UTEP
David Terrell Jr., UTEP
Khristian Lander, WKU
Tyrone Marshall Jr., WKU
All-Defensive Team
Vianney Salatchoum, FIU
Mason Nicholson, Jax State
Daniel Batcho, LA Tech
Corey Camper Jr., UTEP
Otis Frazier III, UTEP
All-Freshman Team
Quel’Ron House, Jax State
Braedan Lue, Kennesaw State
Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State
Torey Alston, MTSU
Julius Thedford, WKU
Player of the Year
Jaron Pierre Jr., Jax State
Defensive Player of the Year
Daniel Batcho, LA Tech
Newcomer of the Year
Essam Mostafa, MTSU
Freshman of the Year
Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State
Sixth Player of the Year
Taelon Peter, Liberty
Gene Bartow Coach of the Year
Ray Harper, Jax State
UP NEXT
Sixth-seeded NM State will take on fourth-seeded Kennesaw State in the Quarterfinal round of the CUSA Championships on Thursday, March 13 at 4:30 p.m. MT in Huntsville, Ala.
