Cook and Filipovity Receive All-CUSA Honors 

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- After wrapping up regular season play Saturday, Peter Filipovity and Christian Cook both earned All-CUSA honors for the Crimson and White. Both Cook and Filipovity earned All-CUSA Third Team honors.

Cook has been the Aggies’ offensive leader throughout the season, earning Preseason All-CUSA recognition and consistently delivering for NM State. The Oklahoma City native started all but one game this season and led the team in scoring with 13.0 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Cook paced the Aggies in total points (403), three-pointers made (68), and tied for the highest three-point shooting percentage (37%).

His consistency was evident in a 13-game streak of scoring at least 10 points. One of his most memorable performances came in NM State’s sold-out overtime battle against in-state rival New Mexico, where he tied his career high with 27 points and led the Aggies to victory, shooting 8-13 from the field and 6-9 from deep. His dominance early in conference play earned him CUSA Player of the Week honors on Jan. 6 after averaging 22.0 points per game and shooting 50% from the field in back-to-back wins.

Filipovity has been a force on both ends of the court for the Aggies, leading the team in rebounding and ranking among the top scorers with 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Hungarian forward finished second in Conference USA in both defensive rebounds per game (5.9) and total rebounds per game (8.3). His ability to control the glass led to eight double-doubles this season, ranking second in the league in that category.

Filipovity’s dominance was on full display in NM State’s road win over Jacksonville State, where he posted 20 points and 12 rebounds. In the Aggies’ first meeting with the Gamecocks, he hauled in a career-high 17 rebounds - the most by any Aggie this season and the highest single-game total for NM State since 2022. His impact on both ends of the floor solidified his place as one of the premier forwards in CUSA.

All-CUSA Rewards

First Team All-Conference

Jaron Pierre Jr., Jax State

Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State

Daniel Batcho, LA Tech

Essam Mostafa, MTSU

Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston

Second Team All-Conference

Simeon Cottle, Kennesaw State

Kaden Metheny, Liberty

Jestin Porter, MTSU

Otis Frazier III, UTEP

Don McHenry, WKU

Third Team All-Conference

Zach Cleveland, Liberty

Taelon Peter, Liberty

Sean Newman Jr., LA Tech

Christian Cook, NM State

Peter Filipovity, NM State

All-CUSA Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)

Jayden Brewer, FIU

Mason Nicholson, Jax State

Colin Porter, Liberty

Amaree Abram, LA Tech

Camryn Weston, MTSU

Cameron Huefner, Sam Houston

Corey Camper Jr., UTEP

David Terrell Jr., UTEP

Khristian Lander, WKU

Tyrone Marshall Jr., WKU

All-Defensive Team

Vianney Salatchoum, FIU

Mason Nicholson, Jax State

Daniel Batcho, LA Tech

Corey Camper Jr., UTEP

Otis Frazier III, UTEP

All-Freshman Team

Quel’Ron House, Jax State

Braedan Lue, Kennesaw State

Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State

Torey Alston, MTSU

Julius Thedford, WKU

Player of the Year

Jaron Pierre Jr., Jax State

Defensive Player of the Year

Daniel Batcho, LA Tech

Newcomer of the Year

Essam Mostafa, MTSU

Freshman of the Year

Adrian Wooley, Kennesaw State

Sixth Player of the Year

Taelon Peter, Liberty

Gene Bartow Coach of the Year

Ray Harper, Jax State

UP NEXT

Sixth-seeded NM State will take on fourth-seeded Kennesaw State in the Quarterfinal round of the CUSA Championships on Thursday, March 13 at 4:30 p.m. MT in Huntsville, Ala.

