NMSU MBB falls to Kennesaw State 80-77 in a nail biting CUSA quarterfinal game

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies (17-15) get knocked out of the CUSA tournament by the Kennesaw State Owls (19-13) 80-77 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Three Aggies finished in double-digits. Peter Filipovity and Robert Carpenter led the way for the Aggies with 21 points each. Nate Tshimanga put up 10 points and 4 rebounds.

However, Kennesaw's guard Simeon Cottle was trouble for the Aggies as he put up 32 points.

NMSU shot 43% from the field and 36% beyond the arch while the Owls shot 45% from the field and 44% from deep.

NMSU finishes its season with a winning 17-15 overall record.