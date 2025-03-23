NM State falls 3-2 in road series finale after three-run sixth inning

MIAMI, Florida (KVIA) -- On Sunday, NM State Softball wrapped up its series at FIU. The Aggies pulled in front with a pair of solo home runs, but a three-run sixth frame from the home team proved to be decisive. The Panthers (24-9, 7-2) took the series, improving to 17-2 since Feb. 22. The 3-2 defeat dropped NM State to 18-14 overall with a 5-4 mark in CUSA play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first pitch of the game plunked Desirae Spearman, awarding her a free base immediately. Devin Elam trailed with a single up the middle, but NM State was unable to capitalize on the two-runner opportunity.

Spearman took matters into her own hands in the third inning, honing in on a 1-1 pitch and blasting it over the left-field wall. The solo shot was her third of the weekend - notching one in each game of the series – and gave Kathy Rodolph’s offense a 1-0 advantage.

In the circle, the sophomore star had allowed just one hit through two frames. Following her blast in the third, Spearman walked the first Panther before another reached on an error. A hit batter loaded the bases with no outs as the Panthers threatened to open up their scoring. However, each of the next three batters struck out swinging as the Aggie pitcher flexed her two-way stardom to escape the high-pressure jam.

In the fourth frame, Tamara Carranza followed suit, taking yet another 1-1 pitch over the wall and into the Aggie bullpen. The one-run blast was Carranza’s second of both the weekend and her career, hitting both of her home runs in Miami. Over the ensuing three innings, only one Aggie would record a hit, courtesy of a Kayla Lunar bunt single.

After two quiet showings from the FIU offense, the hosts answered in the sixth. A walk, hit batter and a single loaded the bases with one out, setting a similar stage to that form the third inning. After a lineout to second base, back-to-back two-out singles scored three Panthers before a popup concluded the scoring.

In the seventh, Faith Aragon reached with a one-out walk, but two straight pinch-hit opportunities were dashed, ending the game and the series with FIU in front 3-2.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Tamara Carranza continued her hot streak by blasting a fourth-inning solo home run.

· The true freshman has nine of her 14 career hits in the past six games and has hit .529 over the span.

· Before CUSA play, Carranza was batting .167 without a career home run. Now, the freshman is batting .280 after a weekend in which she tallied her first two four-baggers.

· NM State now trails 12-17 in the all-time series against FIU, holding a 3-8 record in Miami.

· The third-inning solo home run was Desirae Spearman’s 15th of the season, marking her third straight day with a blast and widening her lead on the rest of the conference.

· While Spearman did not add to her CUSA-best walk total of 30, she earned yet another free base via a ball hitting her on the very first pitch of the morning.

· Tamara Carranza also notched four putouts and three assists for the second straight day, tying career-high marks in both metrics. The shortstop did so while remaining error-free on Sunday.

· Desirae Spearman now holds the longest active hitting streak on the team, recording a knock in seven straight games and reaching base safely in eight straight.

· Sunday’s loss was NM State’s fifth of the season when hitting multiple home runs. FIU is the first opponent the Aggies have fallen to twice in such games.

· The loss sealed the Crimson & White’s first series defeat in 2025 CUSA play.

FROM THE FIELD

Head Coach Kathy Rodolph, on the loss: “Desirae [Spearman] pitched a great game. To go back to back, she definitely played with a lot of heart. Offensively, we kind of left her hanging, because we had some real key missed opportunities where we couldn’t adjust our timing and kept getting out front. Hopefully, it will fuel us enough to work on our craft so that next time we’re in a game three situation, we’ll be able to stay in our legs and come through.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies will return home for a three-week stay in the Borderlands. Before visiting UTEP in the Battle of I-10, NM State first hosts Sam Houston (17-15, 6-3 CUSA). Kathy Rodolph’s crew swept the Bearkats a season ago in the program’s first-ever CUSA road series. First pitch of the three-game set is scheduled for Friday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m., MT. All the action will be broadcast on 91.5 FM KRUX and available to follow via nmstatesports.com.