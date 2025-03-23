NM State Secures Series Victory with Extra-Inning Thriller

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KVIA) -- NM State baseball emerged victorious in an 8-7 come-from-behind extra-inning win over Liberty on Sunday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium. With the victory, the Aggies clinched the series win against the Flames to tally their first Conference USA series win of the 2025 season.

The Aggies (13-11, 2-1 CUSA) jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning thanks to a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch. Liberty (17-8, 1-2 CUSA) responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half as the teams traded blows throughout the contest.

In the third inning, Liberty surged ahead when Jaxon Sorenson and Camden Troyer each hit solo home runs, giving the Flames a 4-2 lead. NM State cut into the deficit in the fourth when Tommy Meluskey scored on a wild pitch, narrowing the score to 4-3.

Liberty then extended its lead to 6-3 in the sixth inning with a two-RBI double by Cal Early. However, NM State responded in the seventh inning with a timely rally as Joey Craig opened the frame with a double before Brandon Forrester followed with an RBI double to bring NM State one run closer. After advancing to third, Forrester scored on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Campbell to pull the Aggies within one run.

After a triple play that got the Aggies out of the eighth inning, NM State would head into the ninth inning trailing 7-6. In the ninth, Steve Solorzano singled and later scored on a clutch two-RBI single by Meluskey to knot the game at 7-7. Solorzano, who started the game at first base, then took the mound in the eighth inning and delivered three scoreless frames to keep the Flames at bay.

In the top of the tenth, the Aggies secured the win when Solorzano delivered once again, driving in the go-ahead run with an RBI single that plated Forrester. Solorzano closed out the game on the mound with a perfect tenth inning to earn the victory.

Solorzano's standout performance included two hits, two runs scored, the game-winning RBI, and three shutout innings to claim the win. Brandon Forrester added a strong offensive showing, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Tommy Meluskey also contributed with two hits and two RBIs.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

The win marked the Aggies’ fourth road victory of the season and evens the all-time series with Liberty as each side now has three wins over the other. This also marked just the fourth home loss of the season for the host Flames.

The Aggies’ 5-4-3 triple play in the eighth inning marked the program’s first triple play since April 29, 2014, when they pulled off the impressive defensive feat at Arizona State.

Steve Solorzano turned in his ninth multi-hit game of the season while also recording the first victory as a pitcher of his young collegiate career. Solorzano also set a new career high in innings pitched with three complete innings.

NM State now sits at 2-1 in extra-inning games with each game going final in the 10th inning. The Aggies also improved to 4-3 in one-run games this year.

Bryce Campbell turned into two RBIs to match his season high.

Brandon Forrester logged his fifth three-hit game of the season and recorded a career-high three runs scored. He also posted his sixth double of the year and recorded his team-high-tying eighth stolen base of the season.

Joey Craig notched his third double of the season.

Tommy Meluskey posted his fourth multi-hit game of the year.

NM State also improved to 11-2 in games in which they scored six or more runs this season. Additionally, the Aggies are now 6-2 when they score the game’s first run.

The Sunday win also marks the Aggies’ first win when trailing after eight innings.

