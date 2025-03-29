Chihuahuas falls to Salt Lake Bees in game two, 7-6

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday but lost to the Salt Lake Bees 7-6. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Bees scored four runs in the top of the first inning before making an out, with three of the runs coming on back-to-back home runs by Niko Kavadas and J.D. Davis. It was the first set of back-to-back home runs against El Paso since Hunter Stovall and Sam Hilliard on June 16, 2024 in Albuquerque. Chihuahuas reliever Jason Blanchard struck out two in two perfect innings in his Triple-A debut. El Paso pitching held Salt Lake without a hit from the third inning until two outs in the eighth.

Trenton Brooks and Mason McCoy both had multiple RBIs in both games this season and both have five total RBIs in the series. The Chihuahuas have now split the first two games of their last three seasons.

Box Score: Gameday: Bees 7, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (03/29/2025)

Team Records: Salt Lake (1-1), El Paso (1-1)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Caden Dana (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Stephen Kolek (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.