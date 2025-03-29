NM State Falls Short in High-Scoring Battle Against No. 17 DBU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State put up a valiant effort at Presley Askew Field but a late scoring surge lifted No. 17 Dallas Baptist over the Aggies in a competitive matchup. Despite matching their highest run output of the season, the Aggies couldn't contain DBU’s offensive firepower, falling by a final score of 16-13 after the Patriots plated 10 runs over the final three innings.

The Patriots wasted no time getting on the board, striking first in the top of the first inning. However, DBU’s lead would be short-lived as the Aggies would hang five runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a charge that was highlighted by a two-RBI double for Bryce Campbell.

In total, four Aggies recorded an RBI in the first inning to give the Aggies a 5-1 lead entering the second. Prior to this powerful first inning, DBU’s starting pitcher, James Ellwanger, had allowed just four runs across 21.1 innings of work.

In the second, the Aggies would add another run as Mitch Namie came home to score on a wild pitch that reached the backstop.

DBU would answer back in the third inning with a pair of runs before pulling within one run in the fifth inning using a pair of defensive miscues for the Aggies. NM State then punched back with two runs of its own when Boston Vest and Dane Woodcook each tallied RBI base hits to push the Aggie lead to 8-5.

Following a solo home run for the Patriots in the top of the sixth, NM State’s Tommy Meluskey smashed a three-run home run before Boston Best followed with a solo home run two batters later to give the Aggies a 12-6 advantage.

Despite having the Patriots on the ropes, NM State could not deliver the knockout blow as the nation’s 20th-ranked scoring team recorded five runs in the seventh inning to pull within one run. NM State then generated a run in the bottom of the seventh to keep DBU at bay briefly.

In need of some big outs, Head Coach Jake Angier would turn to two-way player Steve Solorzano in the top of the eighth inning. Solorzano would get the first batter he faced to ground into a double play before striking out Nathan Humphreys to get out of the inning unscathed.

Solorzano would return to the mound in the ninth, however, would exit the game due to injury.

Later, DBU would produce its second five-run inning to take hold of a 16-13 lead in the top of the ninth. This is where the game would ultimately stay, allowing DBU to earn the series win following a win on Friday.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

The Aggies’ 13 runs are tied for the most in a single game this season.

NM State earned 11 walks on Saturday night to mark the most in a single game this season. This included five times that Aggie batters were hit by a pitch.

The Aggies turned three double plays on the night, marking the third time they have recorded three twin-killings in a single game. Entering the night, the Aggies were ranked 22nd in the nation in this category. They now have 26 double plays this season.

Bryce Campbell also tallied a double to mark his third double and fourth extra-base hit of the season. Campbell also earned three walks to match the most walks by an individual Aggie this season.

Steve Solorzano recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season which ranks second among Aggies, only behind Brandon Forrester who has 12. Solorzano also extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Tommy Meluskey notched his second home run of the season and finished just one RBI shy of his career high (4).

Boston Vest tallied the first multi-RBI game of his collegiate career, driving in two runs, including the first home run of his career.

Ferny Barreda recorded a career-high 3.0 innings pitched, while matching his career-high in strikeouts with three, a number he recorded in just his last outing.

Joey Craig posted a career-high two stolen bases.

Brandon Forrester is currently on a seven-game hitting streak which is second-longest active streak on the team. He has also reached base safely in 19 straight games which is the longest streak of any Aggie this season.

Aidan Lombardi recorded the first double of his Aggie career to generate his third RBI of the season.

The Aggies will return to Presley Askew Field for the series finale against DBU on Sunday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

