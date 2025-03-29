Spearman Walks Off Bearkats in Run-Rule Shutout

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- For the fifth straight game, sophomore standout Desirae Spearman hit a home run. Saturday’s blast came with a greater reward, clinching the final two runs of a run-rule walk-off victory. The Aggies’ other two-way star, Faith Aragon, took to the circle for game two against Sam Houston. The UTEP transfer threw a career-high nine strikeouts across six innings of shutout softball in what was her seventh victory of the season. NM State improved to 20-14 overall, marking Kathy Rodolph’s 18th 20-win campaign at the helm of the program.

With the win, NM State moved to 7-4 in Conference USA play, taking sole possession of fourth place with one game remaining in the series.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A pitcher’s duel between starters Faith Aragon and Sam Houston’s Kendall Daniel told the story early on, with Aragon posting seven strikeouts through three innings including all three Bearkat batters in the second frame.

Kendal Lunar knocked her first hit of the afternoon in the third, followed shortly thereafter by a bunt single from Kenzie Nicholson. Desirae Spearman drew one of her three walks on the afternoon, bringing up Devin Elam. With the bases juiced, Elam powered a single up the middle, scoring Nicholson to put the Aggies ahead 1-0.

A quiet fourth inning for both offenses set the stage for the bottom of the fifth; the most damaging frame of the afternoon. After being hit by a pitch, Kendal Lunar was joined on the basepaths by Spearman with Elam at the plate once again. The junior outfielder squared up and connected on a double to left field, scoring both of her teammates to put NM State ahead 3-0. At the time, all three runs scored had come courtesy of Elam.

Riley Carley was the next up to bat, mashing a hard-hit single to left field that scored Elam and put the home side ahead 4-0. Lauren Garcia became the fourth consecutive Aggie to reach safely, doing so with a single to left field. Tamara Carranza followed suit and extended her hitting streak to five games, loading the bases for Kristiana Watson. The first-year Aggie first baseman sent a 3-1 pitch off the base of the right field wall, scoring Carley and Garcia to pull ahead by six.

After a blazing-fast, six-pitch inning from Faith Aragon in the top of the sixth, the home team grabbed its bats in need of two runs to win in run-rule fashion. A substituting Jade Valladares was hit by the second pitch of the frame to lead things off. Kendal Lunar’s second hit of the evening ended with Valladares being thrown out at second, leaving one runner aboard. After Kenzie Nicholson made her own trip to first base on a fielder’s choice, Desirae Spearman headed to the batter’s box. After watching three pitches, the reigning CUSA Player of the Year crushed one to left-center, granting the Aggies a walk-off win by a score of 8-0.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· NM State jumped ahead of Sam Houston at 7-4 in league play, sitting alone at fourth place in the CUSA standings.

· The Aggies’ eight runs in each of their first two games this weekend are tied for their most in any CUSA contest this season.

· The shutout was NM State’s fifth of the season and the third since the start of CUSA action.

· Faith Aragon tossed the Aggies’ second complete-game win without a walk in 2025. She also did so in a seven-inning contest against Jax State on March 15.

· Twelve hits were the second most from Kathy Rodolph’s offense in league play this year.

· Saturday was the fourth time multiple Aggies were hit by a pitch in a single game.

· Tamara Carranza continued her hot streak with a sixth-inning single, extending her hitting streak to five games.

· The true freshman has 11 of her 16 career hits in the past six games and has hit .478 over the span.

· Before CUSA play, Carranza was batting .167 without a career home run. Now, the freshman is batting .286 after a five-game span in which she tallied her first three four-baggers.

· The sixth-inning two-run home run was Desirae Spearman’s 17th of the season, marking her fifth straight outing with a blast and widening her lead on the rest of the conference.

· NM State improved to 11-3 all-time in matchups with the Bearkats, including a 6-2 mark in Las Cruces.

· Allowing no runs and three hits on Saturday, the Aggies climbed to 18-3 when holding opponents to five or fewer runs this season.

· Desirae Spearman still holds the longest active hitting streak on the team, recording a knock in nine straight games and reaching base safely in 10 straight.

· The two-way star was also walked three times, marking 35 free bases for Spearman this season.

· Entering this weekend, only five other student-athletes in all of Division I had more than 30 walks. Last year, she led the team with 21 bases on balls.

· Faith Aragon set a new career high with nine strikeouts in the win. Previously, the sophomore had tossed eight in three contests, most recently doing so in a complete game win at LA Tech on March 15. The shortened complete game marks the fourth of Aragon’s NM State career.

· With two hits in Saturday’s win, Lauren Garcia added a run scored in what was her fifth multi-hit performance of the season.

· Skye Johnson tallied her first start of the season at third base.

FROM THE FIELD

Head Coach Kathy Rodolph, on the win: “It was a total team effort. I feel like Faith [Aragon] pitched one heck of a game and was able to really utilize all of her tools varying the speed. I thought she did a great job. Offensively, I was really proud of the adjustments we were able to make. I put Devin [Elam] in the two hole, because if they’re going to keep walking Desirae [Spearman], we need someone to make them pay. I believe in Devin’s ability to make people pay a price for that.’

Junior outfielder Devin Elam, on what went right in the win: “I think pitching was a big part today. The entire offense as a whole really came together, too. We’re able to rely on everybody and I think that really helped us today. I feel like we made some big adjustments and kept staying behind the ball. For me, it was about staying calm. I have a pregame ritual where I meditate and get my mind right, so I feel like being calm up to bat is one of my strengths.”

Sophomore pitcher Faith Aragon, on her complete game shutout: “I think all parts of our team were working well behind me, so it’s always good to see that. I think personally I was able to move the ball well today all over the plate. When I spin it is when I have the best results.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Bearkats will meet again tomorrow at 11:00 a.m., MT. The home team will fight for its first sweep of CUSA play and its sixth straight win over Sam Houston, while the Bearkats aim to salvage a victory before heading home. All the action will be broadcast on 91.5 FM KRUX and available to follow via nmstatesports.com.