Chihuahuas pick up 6-4 win over OKC in series finale

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas never trailed in their 6-4 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas won the final two games of the series after dropping the first four.

Trenton Brooks started the scoring with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning. Brooks went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs, and he reached base six times with six RBIs in the final two games of the series. Designated hitter Luis Campusano reached base four times Sunday, going 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the ninth inning to move El Paso’s lead from one to three.

Chihuahuas starter Wes Benjamin allowed one run in four innings Sunday and in the series he allowed just one run in seven total innings. Connor Joe stole a base for the Chihuahuas Sunday, giving El Paso 15 steals in 18 attempts this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Comets 4 Final Score (04/06/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (4-5), Oklahoma City (6-3)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Jason Alexander (0-0, 2.70) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.