Early Offense Leads to Aggies’ Series-Clinching Win

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- A fast start and timely hitting proved to be enough for NM State on Sunday afternoon, as the Aggies used a pair of big early innings to top Sam Houston 9–6 on the road and earn a 2-1 series win over the Bearkats.

The Aggies (17-15, 5-4 CUSA) wasted no time getting on the board, scoring two runs in the first inning behind hits from Mitch Namie and Bryce Campbell with Campbell delivering a two-run single that was aided by an error in left field. The offense kept the pressure on in the second, plating four more runs on four hits, including a two-run double by Namie, who finished the day 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

NM State tacked on two more in the third and another in the fourth to stretch the lead to 9–2. Dane Woodcook doubled twice and drove in a run, while Boston Vest added three hits and scored twice. Kade Benavidez also knocked in a run with a double in the fourth.

Sam Houston (8-24, 2-7 CUSA) chipped away with solo runs in the second, fourth, and fifth innings, and added one more in the seventh thanks to a solo homer by Parker Blackman, but the Aggies’ early cushion held firm. NM State pitchers Carson Timmons, Jaden Davis, Matthew Yarc, and Hayden Lewis combined for seven innings of relief, allowing three runs while striking out five.

The Bearkats threatened in the bottom of the ninth, scoring once and bringing the tying run to the plate, but Lewis induced a groundout to seal the win and give NM State a solid road victory in the series.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

NM State posted their 19th game this season with 10 or more hits.

The Aggies logged four doubles on Sunday to mark their seventh game this season with four or more doubles in a single outing.

Mitch Namie recorded his fourth three-hit game of the year while logging his third three-RBI game of the year to record his team-leading ninth multi-RBI game of the year.

Bryce Campbell also turned in three RBIs to move his season total of games with multiple RBIs to seven.

Boston Vest notched a career high three hits.

Dane Woodcook became the third Aggie this season to hit two doubles in a single game this year.

For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NM State Baseball).

##NM State##