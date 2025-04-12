NM State collects two hits in second shutout of season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State Softball returned to action for the second installment of a three-game series against No. 25 Liberty on Saturday. Failing to score a run on just two hits, the Aggie offense was stifled once again en route to its fifth straight loss. The Lady Flames (36-8, 15-1) clinched their 14th straight series victory, while the Crimson & White fell to 21-19 overall and 8-9 in CUSA play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jaileen Mancha took to the circle first for NM State on Saturday, earning her seventh start of 2025. The senior got out of the opening frame with relative ease, allowing just one hit. Returning to the lineup after missing two games, Desirae Spearman took to the leadoff spot in the NM State rotation. Devin Elam drew a walk to become the first Aggie baserunner of the afternoon, though the first would end without a run from either side.

In the second, the Lady Flames compounded an Aggie error with five hits, turning the game into a 4-0 contest. The second inning proved to be the best opportunity for the Aggie offense, as Tamara Carranza and Taylor Nicholson recorded back-to-back hits that placed them both in scoring position with just one away. The home bats were unable to bring their first run of the day across, however, as Liberty rifled two straight strikeouts to end the frame.

The top of the fourth was the most productive for the visitors on the afternoon as they brought six runs across. Preseason CUSA Player of the Year Rachel Roupe hit a three-run home run to highlight the scoring. Five hits and another pair of defensive miscues from NM State opened up the contest as Liberty pulled ahead 10-0.

In the bottom of the fifth and final inning, the Aggies posted three straight outs to end the contest early, sealing their first loss in a shortened CUSA contest this season.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

NM State fell into a tie with Middle Tennessee for sixth place in the CUSA standings at 8-9.

Zantelle Rodriguez made her second straight pitching appearance, tossing 0.2 innings of relief.

Taryn Bennett closed out the game in the circle for the home team, pitching 1.1 scorless innings.

Saturday’s contest was the 12 th game this season in which NM State walked one or fewer batters.

game this season in which NM State walked one or fewer batters. Conversely, the NM State pitching staff failed to strike out a single Lady Flame in the five-inning shutout, marking the first game of 2025 without an Aggie punchout.

The Crimson & White fell to 3-7 all-time in matchups with the Lady Flames, holding a 1-3 record in Las Cruces.

NM State dropped to 8-15 when its opponents scored first this season.

Friday’s loss marked the fifth instance of Kathy Rodolph’s offense failing to score multiple runs this campaign.

The Crimson & White are now 0-9 when scoring less than three runs this season.

NM State (21-19) is now 4-18 when its opponents score at least five runs in 2025.

Two hits and no runs were both tied for the team’s fewest this season, matching an outing against Nebraska.

Saturday’s game was the first shutout since the bout against the Cornhuskers and the second of 2025.

UP NEXT

The finale of this weekend’s three-game series will take place tomorrow, on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. MT. NM State looks to avoid its second straight sweep, while Liberty aims to clinch its sixth consecutive victory overall. The action will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.