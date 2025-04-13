Chihuahuas fall to Las Vegas 13-6

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Vegas Aviators had 16 hits in their 13-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The Aviators won four of the six games in the series. The 16 hits by Las Vegas were the most allowed in a game by El Paso this season.

Chihuahuas first baseman Trenton Brooks went 0-for-4 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 12 games and end his hitting streak at 11 games. El Paso designated hitter Luis Campusano went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run, his third homer of the season and second of the series. Campusano went 10-for-18 in the series with three extra base hits and two walks. Yonathan Perlaza also had three hits and an RBI for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan went 2-for-3 with a triple, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs to move his hitting streak to six games. Las Vegas leadoff hitter Drew Avans had four hits, including a home run, and two stolen bases on Sunday.

Box Score: Gameday: Aviators 13, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (04/13/2025) | MiLB.com

Team Records: Las Vegas (10-5), El Paso (6-9)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.