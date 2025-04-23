Del Valle had 6 student athletes sign letter of intent while three others announced college commitments

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Del Valle had six football players sign their letters of intent to their future college while three softball players announced their commitments on Wednesday at Del Valle High School.

Football standout Manny Fuller signed his letter of intent to Utah. Fuller was a dual threat for Del Valle as he played both running back and defensive back. As a senior he rushed for 713 yards and 10 touchdown before he was sidelined with a knee injury.

"It definitely makes me proud being able to make my dad proud," Fuller said. "He put in so much time and effort in for me to be able to be doing all of this so it definitely makes me proud being able to see his work pay off."

Del Valle's kicker Diego Frausto will stay in El Paso as a preferred walk on at UTEP. He grew up playing soccer but after learning that DV's kicker was out with an injury, he decided to try out his Junior year and made the varsity squad.

"I have to have a good season at UTEP and represent Del Valle," Frausto said.