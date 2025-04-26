NM State Baseball News | Aggies’ Run-Rule Shutout Win Secures Series

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State baseball stayed red hot on Saturday afternoon, shutting out Middle Tennessee 10-0 to clinch the weekend series at Presley Askew Field. Behind a combination of timely hitting and lights-out pitching, the Aggies (21-22, 9-8 CUSA) left no doubt while picking up their second straight win over the Blue Raiders (19-24, 4-13 CUSA).

After a scoreless first inning, NM State struck first in the bottom of the second. Boston Vest and Gianni Horvat strung together back-to-back singles to start the inning, setting up Dane Woodcook’s perfectly executed sacrifice bunt that brought Vest home for a 1-0 lead.

The Aggies then broke the game wide open in the fourth. Vest reached on an error and Horvat followed with another single before Austin Corbett kept the line moving with a hit of his own. After another sacrifice bunt by Woodcook moved the runners over, Joey Craig delivered the big blow – a towering three-run home run to center field that electrified the home crowd and stretched the lead to 5-0. NM State kept the pressure on with RBI hits from Steve Solorzano and Mitch Namie, pushing the advantage to 7-0.

The offense wasn’t done as in the seventh, with two outs, Horvat and Corbett once again sparked a rally with back-to-back singles. Woodcook then ripped a triple down the right field line, scoring both runners. Moments later, Craig struck out but reached first on a wild pitch, allowing Woodcook to cross the plate and cap a three-run inning which ended the game due to a run-rule.

Meanwhile, NM State starter Connor Wylde was dominant all afternoon, scattering just five hits and working around the few MTSU threats. Wylde’s pitching induced three double plays while he struck out five Blue Raiders to preserve the shutout.

Brandon Forrester led the offensive attack with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate, while Horvat added three hits and scored a pair of runs. Woodcook tallied three RBIs, delivering in crucial moments. With the win, NM State takes the first two games of the series and will seek its second sweep of the season on Sunday.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Connor Wylde becomes the first Aggie pitcher to record a complete game and a shutout since March 5, 2022, when Pablo Cortes tossed a seven-inning shoutout against Prairie View A&M.

This also marks NM State’s first shutout victory since March 13, 2022, when the Aggies defeated Seattle U 9-0.

Brandon Forrester logged four hits to match Sheehan O’Connor for the most hits by an Aggie in a single game this season. This is also Forrester’s team-best 17th multi-hit game and his eighth game with three or more hits this year.

Steve Solorzano extended his hitting streak to five games and notched his 12th double of the year.

Mitch Namie managed his 15th multi-hit game and now has a hit in all but five games this season.

Bryce Campbell has now reached base in all 26 games that he has played this season.

After recording just his second career home run on Friday, Gianni Horvat notched his first career three-hit game in Saturday’s win.

Austin Corbett posted his third multi-hit game of the season.

Tonight marked the 15th time this season that four or more Aggies recorded multiple hit, including the fourth time this month.

