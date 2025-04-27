Aggies Use Offensive Explosion to Complete Series Sweep

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NM State baseball team capped off a dominant weekend with a 16–8 victory over Middle Tennessee on Sunday, securing a three-game series sweep at Presley Askew Field. The victory marks the Aggies’ first series sweep in league play this season.

As they did on both Friday and Saturday, NM State (22-22, 10-8 CUSA) managed to score first as Bryce Campbell launched a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning.

After a five-run fourth inning for MTSU (19-25, 4-14 CUSA), the Aggies’ bats caught fire, delivering an offensive performance that overwhelmed the visiting Blue Raiders. NM State responded to MTSU’s outburst with a seven-run fourth inning that swung the momentum squarely in favor of the Crimson and White. RBI singles from Boston Vest, Gianni Horvat, and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Joey Craig fueled the rally, pushing the Aggies ahead 9–5.

NM State didn’t stop there. Vest and Horvat launched back-to-back home runs in the fifth to widen the gap, and the Aggies poured on five more runs in the sixth, highlighted by a clutch three-RBI single from Austin Corbett.

In total, NM State racked up 16 runs on 18 hits, with big contributions up and down the lineup. Eighth different Aggies tallied multiple hits while five Aggies drove in multiple runs on the day. This was led by Bryce Campbell who finished with three hits and four RBIs. Additionally, Austin Corbett logged two hits to bring in three runs.

On the mound, Ian Hoslett got the start and tossed three scoreless innings to open the contest. Later, Matthew Yarc, who collected his first collegiate win, managed three innings in relief and allowed just two hits while striking out five Blue Raiders.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

NM State’s 16 runs were its highest scoring output of the season which was previously 13 runs against both DBU (March 29) and Oakland (March 1). This also marks the Aggies’ highest run total since NM State also recorded 16 runs in a 13-inning home victory over LA Tech on May 4, 2024.

The Aggies also logged 18 total hits on Sunday, which marks their most hits this season.

NM State also produced a season-high 16 RBIs against the Blue Raiders on Sunday.

With home runs from Bryce Campbell, Boston Vest and Gianni Horvat, Sunday marked the fifth time this year that three Aggies have hit a home run in the same game.

Brandon Forrester posted his team-best 18th multi-hit game of the season. With a pair of RBIs, Forrester also now has six multi-RBI games in his first season with the program.

Steve Solorzano recorded a double for the second straight game and notched his 13th multi-hit game of the year.

Mitch Namie generated his 16th multi-hit game which ranks second among Aggies this season. He also drove in a run on Sunday and continues to pace the Aggies in RBIs with 35 thus far.

With a trio of hits, Bryce Campbell now has 12 multi-hit games this season, including two three-hit games. His two-run home run in the first inning was his fourth long ball of the year and his first in CUSA play.

Boston Vest logged his third home run of the year while turning in his seventh multi-hit game of the season. He also posted his third multi-RBI game this year.

Gianni Horvat managed his fourth multi-hit game of the year, with three coming during this weekend’s home series. On the weekend, Horvat finished with eight hits, two home runs and five RBIs.

Austin Corbett collected his fourth multi-hit game of the year and turned in his second multi-RBI game of the season, while Sunday marked his first career three-RBI game.

Dane Woodcook finished the day with two hits to record his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

In just three innings of work, Matthew Yarc matched his career high in strikeouts with five while recording no walks.

With the win, NM State matches its longest win streak of the season at three games.

The Aggies improved to 14-11 at home and 8-2 on Sundays.

UP NEXT

NM State will look to extend its win streak on Tuesday when it travels to Tucson, Ariz., to take on No. 16 Arizona for the second time this season. The Aggies and Wildcats last met on Tuesday, April 8, when the Aggies entered the eighth inning tied at 9-9 before Arizona posted a two-run eighth inning to defeat the Aggies. Tuesday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. MDT and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

