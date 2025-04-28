FC Juárez and Pumas fans brawl after Bravos’ penalty shootout loss

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- FC Juárez Bravos and Pumas UNAM played a Play-in match Sunday in Juárez for a chance to get into Mexico's top-tier soccer league playoffs, in which the border team lost in a penalty shootout.

After the game finished, things got heated between both teams as Pumas' celebrations escalated tensions in and outside the field.

Social media videos show FC Juárez and Pumas fans getting into different brawls inside and outside the stadium.

The match ended 1-1, and Pumas won 2-1 in penalties and will play a second Play-in match for a playoff ticket next weekend.

ABC-7 reached out to the Juárez Police Department (SSPM) and Juárez Traffic Police (CGSV) to learn if any arrests were made or if injuries were reported after a series of incidents after the Play-in game.