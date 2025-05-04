Chihuahuas split series with Oklahoma City after 3-2 win in game six

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas scored twice in the eighth inning and once in the ninth to come back and beat the Oklahoma City Comets 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas won three games and lost three in the series for their second straight series split.

Austin Davis made his first start in affiliated baseball since 2022 and pitched two perfect innings to begin El Paso’s bullpen day. Jason Blanchard, Sean Reynolds and Reiss Knehr also threw scoreless outings for the Chihuahuas. Knehr is now tied with Oklahoma City’s Jack Little for the league lead in saves with six.

Chihuahuas left fielder Bryce Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and reached base multiple times in all six games of the series. El Paso manager Pete Zamora was ejected for the first time this season after arguing a call at first base in the bottom of the ninth.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Comets 2 Final Score (05/04/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (15-18), Oklahoma City (22-11)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.