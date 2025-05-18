Chihuahuas lose six-game series after 14-4 loss to Las Vegas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-4 Sunday afternoon and won four of the six games in the series at Las Vegas Ballpark. Las Vegas has the best record in the Pacific Coast League and has defeated the Chihuahuas in eight of 12 meetings this year.

Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-5 Sunday and went 13-for-27 in the series. First baseman Trenton Brooks went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks and has reached base five times in the last two games.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-4 with an RBI and now leads the PCL in RBIs with 37. Third baseman Mike Brosseau went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk on Sunday.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Aviators 14 Final Score (05/18/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (22-23), Las Vegas (30-15)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.