Chihuahuas pick up 7-6 win in game two over Tacoma

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Tacoma Rainiers 7-6 Wednesday afternoon to win their 10th game in their last 16 tries. The Chihuahuas and Rainiers have split the first two games of the series.

Leadoff hitter Clay Dungan went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, walk and two RBIs. It was the fourth time in his last seven games that Dungan has had three hits. His triple was his fourth of the season, which is tied for the Pacific Coast League lead. First baseman Trenton Brooks also had three hits and two RBIs for the Chihuahuas.

Second baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run, his first homer since June 8, 2024 for El Paso against Las Vegas. Harold Chirino closed the game for El Paso to get his first save since 2022 at Double-A Biloxi.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 6, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (05/21/2025)

Team Records: Tacoma (19-28), El Paso (23-24)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP William Fleming (2-1, 4.50) vs. El Paso LHP Kyle Hart (0-1, 1.84). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.