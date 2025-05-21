Jim Irsay, longtime Indianapolis Colts owner, dies at 65

Originally Published: 21 MAY 25 20:06 ET

Updated: 21 MAY 25 20:08 ET

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay has died at the age of 65, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Colts said Irsay died “peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday afternoon. No cause of death was given.

“Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” the team said in a statement.

Before becoming the owner of the franchise, Irsay was named general manager at 24 years old, the youngest in team history to ever hold that job, according to the Colts.

In 1995, he took a more prominent role within the team before becoming the sole owner in December 1997, after the death of his father, Robert Irsay.

During his time with the organization, the Colts won 10 division championships, made two Super Bowl appearances and oversaw the team winning their fourth title in 2006, when Indianapolis defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

“Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit,” the team added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Irsay tweeted his support for the Indiana Pacers ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks.

“Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city!,” Irsay wrote.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Irsay a “friend” and a “man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community.”

“He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country,” Goodell added.

“On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim’s daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL.”

