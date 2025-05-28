Community Champions: Americas’ Angel Sanchez closes final high school season with back-to-back All Star games

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native, Angel Sanchez, has been selected for two consecutive All Star games in his senior season at Americas High School.

Sanchez began his soccer journey at the age of five and played in his final high school soccer game in the Prep 1 All Star Showcase on Wednesday.

Sanchez and the Trail Blazers finished a historic season by making their first Final Four appearance in school history.

“The past years we weren’t so good," Sanchez said. "When Jair Olivares came in as our new coach, he really changed the program around. We went from only winning two games the last couple of seasons to really improving and making it to the Final Four."

Playing in an All Star game wasn't anything unfamiliar for Sanchez as he played in the Greater El Paso football All Star game in the fall.

“It was kind of surprising," Sanchez said. "There’s multiple different positions that go out and play but for kickers and punters, there’s only two in the whole city and so I was kind of surprised and grateful.”

Sanchez started playing football his sophomore year.

“I used to play on junior varsity but they promoted me up to varsity," Sanchez said. "For me only kicking for like two years, I’m proud of where I was at.”

Sanchez takes his academics very serious, he even turned down a scholarship to play at Sul Ross State because they didn't have his major.

“I plan on going to UTEP to try to walk on to be a kicker," Sanchez said. "I’m going to study electrical engineering. I like to focus more on my future and my career because eventually sports is going to end, it’s not always going to continue.”