Chihuahuas fall to Isotopes in 10 innings, 3-2

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Chihuahuas left the tying run at second base in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night in their 3-2 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes.

It was the opening game of the Chihuahuas’ six-game homestand.

First baseman Trenton Brooks hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, his 10th homer of the season, which tied Luis Campusano for the team lead.

Brooks’ two RBIs tied Yonathan Perlaza for the team lead with 39.

The Chihuahuas have now scored first in seven consecutive games.

El Paso starting pitcher Wes Benjamin allowed only one run in 5.2 innings and has allowed just one run in 11.2 innings in his last two home starts.

San Diego Padres infielder Mason McCoy went 1-for-4 with a triple on MLB injury rehab Tuesday. The Chihuahuas dropped to 0-4 in extra innings this season, while Albuquerque advanced to 3-0.

Team Records: Albuquerque (27-30), El Paso (29-29)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Bradley Blalock (1-1, 8.51) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.