El Paso Locomotive FC begin California slate Saturday against Oakland Roots SC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC head west to square off against Oakland Roots SC in a USL Championship clash on June 7 at Oakland Coliseum at 8 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC suffered their first home defeat in 2025 in a 1-0 loss against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a USL Jägermeister Cup clash at Southwestern University Park.

It was a makeover for Locomotive with their squad featuring ten changes in the starting eleven from the side that took down Las Vegas on May 24.

Raul Vazquez made his first professional start in this match while Frank Lopez also started his first match for Locomotive.

Four of Locomotive's next five matches are against teams from the Golden State.

Three are on the road beginning this weekend with the last of them on July 12.

Locomotive will be without two key players for most of June during the international window.

Jahmali Waite (Jamaica) and Noah Dollenmayer (Dominican Republic) each have been called up for the final matches of the second round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: Cabrera has been on fire as of late with his pair of goals on Saturday bringing his monthly total to six and his yearly total to nine, good for second in the USL Championship Golden Boot race. The USL Championship Player of the Month nominee looks to continue his career-best play entering the summer months.

M Gabi Torres: A key component of Locomotive’s recent success, Torres' impact has been felt on both sides of the field this season. He currently leads the USL Championship with 19 interceptions while also leading the team with five assists across all competitions.

G Sebastian Mora-Mora: With Jahmali Waite absent for the next month with the Jamaican national team, Mora-Mora will be called on to handle goalkeeping duties for Los Locos as the club looks to continue its early season success. He has started seven games this season with a pair of shutouts and two penalty shootout victories, the most notable being against New Mexico United in the U.S. Open Cup.

OPPONENT INFO: Oakland Roots SC

El Paso trails the all-time series with Oakland, 1-5-1, with the most prominent match between these two coming in the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs. In the 2023 regular season finale, Locomotive came out on top in Oakland with a 2-1 victory. It was a fast start for Los Locos that did the job as Noah Dollenmayer and Emmanuel Sonupe each scored less than 15 minutes into the match.

Oakland enters the match in eleventh place in the Western Conference having lost five of their last six matches and condeded a league-high 22 goals this season. This match will mark the return of Guillermo "Memo" Diaz to his old stomping grounds where he finished his time as Oakland's their all-time appearance leader (116).

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Locomotive have scored five goals in the first 15 minutes and six goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half, both tied for the most in the USL Championship this season.

- Gabi Torres leads the league with 19 interceptions.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (188).

- Eric Calvillo is expected to make his 101st start for Locomotive on Saturday which would set the club record.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on team performances in May:

"I think it was a good month because we were climbing in the standings. We are improving as a team, and that is important. One of our challenges is just to improve defensively. We're not thinking that we've reached the level that we are looking for. Now, we have a challenge with three games against very tough opponents as we continue the idea of being contenders."

Cabrera on his first full year with the club:

"It's been challenging, but the most important thing is that the group that brought me here has been patient. They've been supporting me with the tools that I need and helped bring the right players to the club. We continue to take on an identity. I think that when you say Locomotive, people know that we're a team that treats the ball well, attacks, generates danger and is finding a good form. It looks like right now everything is fine, but we still have a lot of games in front of us. The job is not done yet, and we're just getting started."

Cabrera on Oakland coaching change:

"When there is change, there is a new energy, and everyone wants to perform with a fresh start. This is the second time we've seen it this season, so it's going to be really difficult, but we want to be in contention for a spot in the playoffs. We have to get results not only at home, but we have to deal with all those situations with good personality and good mentality.”