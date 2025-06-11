Bouts at the Ballpark Returns to Southwest University Park October 11

El Paso’s Victor Hernandez to Headline NABA Continental Americas Featherweight Title Fight

EL PASO, TEXAS – June 11, 2025 – Bouts at the Ballpark is back! Southwest University Park will once again transform into a fight night arena as professional boxing returns to the home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, October 11. Bouts at the Ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. and fights start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office, online at SouthwestUniversityPark.com, and by phone at 915-533-BASE (2273). Season Seat Members will have exclusive early access on Thursday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

This year’s main event features El Paso native Victor Hernandez (12-0, 11 KOs) squaring off against Nigeria’s Tope Musa Tajudeen (18-1, 16 KOs) for the NABA Continental Americas Featherweight Championship in an exciting eight-round title clash.

The stacked card showcases a series of high-intensity matchups featuring rising stars and local fan favorites across multiple weight classes:



MAIN EVENT NABA CONTINENTAL AMERICAS FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP



VICTOR “Jalapeño” HERNANDEZ (12-0, 11 KOs, El Paso, TX/Kenner, LA) vs. TOPE “TP Rocks” MUSA TAJUDEEN (18-1, 16 KOs, Lagos, NIG) (8 Rounds)



CO-FEATURED BOUTSUPER FLYWEIGHT



NAYELI RODRIGUEZ (4-0-1, El Paso, TX) vs. TBD (6 Rounds)



Hernandez (12-0, 11 KOs) is an undefeated featherweight sensation known for his explosive power and fan-friendly, come-forward style. Fighting out of El Paso, Texas and Kenner, La., Hernandez draws inspiration from Mexican boxing legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, bringing relentless pressure and excitement to every bout. Despite having just 30 amateur fights, he turned professional in 2021 and quickly rose through the ranks. In 2024, he captured the NABA USA Featherweight Championship with a dominant fourth-round knockout over Texas contender Jose Edgardo Garcia. Trained by the respected Axel Murillo and promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, Hernandez continues to establish himself as one of the most electrifying prospects in the division.

Nigerian-American standout Tajudeen (18-1, 16 KOs) has earned a reputation as “Nigeria’s Floyd Mayweather” for his slick style, elite skill set, and knockout power. A native of Lagos, Tajudeen turned professional in 2018 and captured the IBF Intercontinental Featherweight Championship in 2023 with a dominant second-round stoppage of Lukman Akinolugbade. He most recently added to his résumé with a fourth-round knockout of previously unbeaten Yusuf Muhammed Olalekan (8-0). The upcoming bout against Victor Hernandez will mark Tajudeen’s North American debut, offering fans their first look at one of Africa’s most exciting and decorated featherweights.

ALSO SCHEDULED:

Junior Pizatti (6-1, 3 KOs) – Kenner, LA vs. TBD – 6 Rounds, Super Bantamweights

Ariel “Apachito” Moreno (10-1, 8 KOs) – El Paso, TX /Ciudad Juárez, México vs. TBD – 6

Rounds, Super Bantamweights

Rounds, Super Bantamweights Marcos Duran (2-0, 2 KOs) – El Paso, TX vs. TBD – 4 Rounds, Heavyweights

Elija Sweat (5-4, 1 KO) – Las Cruces, NM vs. TBD – 6 Rounds, Super Middleweights

Yhorhighness Rezzaq (3-1, 2 KOs) – Hobbs, NM vs. TBD – 4 Rounds, Super Middleweights

Opponents for several undercard bouts to be announced soon as well as other fights*. Fight fans are encouraged to mark their calendars now for this can't-miss night of action under the stars in Downtown El Paso.