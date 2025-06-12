Community Champions: El Paso soccer club to compete at national tournament in Minnesota

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso soccer club is headed to a national tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

El Paso Surf is a team comprised of soccer players from various high schools across the Borderland.

Players for the El Paso Surf Soccer Club are from Parkland, Eastlake, Montwood, El Dorado, Del Valle, Riverside, Franklin, Canutillo, Eastwood and Gadsden.

The team went undefeated in their division beating teams from Texas, Colorado, Arizona and Utah.

They are currently ranked #1 in their division headed into this year's tournament.

El Paso Surf will take the pitch June 24 on the first day of the 6 day tournament.

The team is in need of help paying for the trip to Minnesota and is asking for the public's help.

They have setup a GoFundMe account.

Here is the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-surf-soccer-club-to-national-championship

For their accomplishment, the El Paso Surf Club is this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.