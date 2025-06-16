Locomotive FC Father-Son dynamic duo balance coach-player relationship on and off the pitch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Locomotive FC's head coach Wilmer Cabrera and Wilmer "Andy" Cabrera navigate their relationship as father and son on and off the pitch.

Andy spent last season on loan with Rio Grande Valley FC and led the club with seven goals in the 2023 season. He made his first professional stint at 17-years-old also with RGC FC and scored four goals in 20 appearances between 2018-19.

"The first time with him being my coach was with RGV not too long ago," Andy said. "I feel like our relationship on and off the pitch has only gotten better."

"It's been working well so far," Coach Cabrera said. "When we're on the pitch, he's a player but when we're away he's my son and we talk about other things, ultimately his mind and body need to rest and so do I. I need to become a father off the pitch."

Andy joined the Locomotive towards the tail end of the 2024-25 season and currently leads the team in goals with 9 total.

"I brought Andy to the team to create chances and score goals," Coach Cabrera said. "It's what he has done his whole life, since he was little."

The Locomotive FC will get ready to meet Monterey Bay FC Saturday, June 21st at 8p.m.