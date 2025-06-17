El Dorado running back Ryan Estrada commits to Big Ten’s Minnesota

EL PASO, Texas - One of El Paso's best high school football players in the class of 2026 has made a decision on where he plans to suit up at the collegiate level.

El Dorado running back Ryan Estrada announced via X Tuesday that he's committing to the Minnesota Gophers out of the Big Ten Conference.

Estrada will enter his senior season at El Dorado, and is poised to have another great year.

As a junior last year, Estrada rushed for 2,422 yards and scored 32 touchdowns helping lead the Aztecs to 10 wins.

Estrada garnered numerous D1 offers that included other power four programs such as Alabama, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oklahoma State, and Missouri.

Estrada also received offers from UTEP and NMSU.

Last season, Minnesota ended the year with an overall record of 8-5 and capped off the season with a victory against Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.