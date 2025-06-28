Chihuahuas stay hot with 6-5 victory over Sugar Land

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Clay Dungan hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the El Paso Chihuahuas in their 6-5 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Southwest University Park. It gave the Chihuahuas their fourth win in the first five games of the series and the first five games of the second half.

Dungan went 3-for-4 with the home run and a walk. It was his sixth homer in his last 11 games. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza also had three hits for the Chihuahuas, including a solo home run and his league-leading 27th double. Catcher Rodolfo Duran went 2-for-4 with two RBI singles.

Chihuahuas starter Kyle Hart allowed two runs in six innings and matched his season high with six strikeouts. Sugar Land scored once in the first inning, which was the eighth time in the last 11 games that the Chihuahuas have allowed at least one run in the first.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 5, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (06/28/2025)

Team Records: Sugar Land (40-40, 1-4), El Paso (42-38, 4-1)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP A.J. Blubaugh (3-7, 6.97) vs. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (0-4, 5.65). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.