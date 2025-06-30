Chihuahuas take series; win 9-3 over Sugar Land

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 9-3 Sunday night at Southwest University Park and won five of the six games in the series. The Chihuahuas and the Las Vegas Aviators are the only two Pacific Coast League teams to start the second half with 5-1 records.

Chihuahuas second baseman Clay Dungan went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. After hitting three home runs in the first 68 games of the season, Dungan now has seven homers in his last 12 games. It was Dungan’s 10th home run of the season, which is a new career high. First baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, with all three coming on two-out singles. Center fielder Forrest Wall stole two bases and is now 14-for-14 in stolen base attempts this season.

El Paso’s bullpen retired 13 of the final 14 batters of the game. Eduarniel Núñez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Chihuahuas and he hasn’t allowed any runs in his first seven appearances with El Paso.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 3, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (06/29/2025)

Team Records: Sugar Land (40-41, 1-5), El Paso (43-38, 5-1)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.