Irvin graduate and former Miner, Kayla Thornton, makes first-ever WNBA All-Star team

today at 2:39 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After 10 years of playing in the WNBA, El Paso native Kayla Thornton makes first-ever WNBA All-Star roster.

The former WNBA Champion has proved to be the heart and soul of the Golden State Valkyries (9-8). She's averaging 14.9 points per game, shooting 27.9% from the three-point line and 39.2% from the field.

In addition, she surpassed her career high this season with 29 points and she's had 15 double-digits scoring performances thus far.

Thornton will get a chance to be team up with Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and will go head-to-head with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA All-Star game will take place Saturday, July 19th at 6:30p.m.

Bea Martinez

