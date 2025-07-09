ABC-7 catches up with El Dorado’s star RB and Minnesota commit, Ryan Estrada ahead of final high school season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The four star running back and recent Minnesota commit, Ryan Estrada, chose to become a Golden Gopher after feeling like he was at "home" when taking his official visit.

"The coaching staff treated me great," Estrada said. "I can't wait to get down there and just make an immediate impact."

The El Paso native has received many offers from Power Four schools like the 2024 reigning champs , the Michigan Wolverines and other notable programs like Oklahoma and Alabama.

Last season with the Aztecs, Estrada averaged 220 yards per game and led the team in total touchdowns with 34.

Estrada has not only received attention from top-tier Division 1 programs but also from NFL Veteran and El Paso product, Aaron Jones, who is a current running back for the Minnesota Vikings.

"Having his (Jones') support means the world to me," Estrada said. "He's a great leader and a great role model, as a kid I always looked up to him and I still look up to him, I still watch all of his stuff. He's a great guy and he loves giving back to the city."

The Aztecs will kick off their 2025 season against the Andress Eagles on Friday, August 29th at Andress High at 7p.m.