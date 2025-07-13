El Paso Locomotive FC Fall Short Against Sacramento Republic FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC fell 3-0 on the road to Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park.

Locomotive controlled 57 percent of possession in the first half but could only turn that into two shots as the hosts created the majority of scoring chances in the half. They ultimately broke through in the 44th minute as El Paso found themselves trailing by one at the break.

Los Locos created pressure coming out of the locker room with Andy Cabrera and Eric Calvillo each threatening with key chances of their own. The hosts would score a pair of late goals, however, and hold on as Locomotive suffered their second straight defeat.

GAME NOTES

Eric Calvillo passed Yuma for second in club history with his 116th appearance tonight across all competitions.

FORECAST: 87ºF, clear

SCORING SUMMARY

· SAC – Sebastian Herrera 44’ (Michelle Benítez), Benitez 75’ (Blake Willey), Cristian Parano 90'+2' (Herrera)

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Noah Dollenmayer (Gabi Torres 46’), Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 67’), Ricky Ruiz, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Frank Lopez (Robert Coronado 78’), Andy Cabrera, Daniel Carter (Beto Avila 56’)

Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Bryan Romero, Omar Mora

SAC – (3-4-3) Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann (Chibuike Ukaegbu 46’), Jared Timmer, Michelle Benítez, Blake Willey (Dominik Wanner 82’), Nick Ross, Aaron Edwards (Jack Gurr 61’), Russell Cicerone (Cristian Parano 61’), Sebastián Herrera, Rodrigo López (Luis Rodrigues 67’)

Subs Not Used: Ryan Spaulding, Trevor Amann, Rayan Djédjé, Jared Mazzola

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 16’, Gabi Torres (Yellow) 85’

SAC – Michelle Benítez (Yellow) 10’, Freddy Kleemann (Yellow) 33’, Aaron Edwards (Yellow) 57’, Jared Mazzola (Yellow) 90'+6'

MATCH STATS: ELP | SAC

GOALS: 0|3

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 60|40

SHOTS: 7|9

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|4

SAVES: 1|2

FOULS: 11|24

OFFSIDES: 2|2

CORNERS: 3|1

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC continue USL Jägermeister Cup play as they square off with Phoenix Rising SC on Saturday, July 19 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App while also airing on El Paso-Las Cruces CW.