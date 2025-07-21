Conference USA releases 2025 Bowl Confidence Index results, UTEP’s head coach Scotty Walden on bowl game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Conference USA unveiled the final results of the 2025 Bowl Confidence Index that is voted by a panel of media members who cover the programs to vote on which teams will qualify for a bowl game.

Both Liberty and Western Kentucky casted 100% of votes.

The UTEP Miners appeared on 41.67% of ballots while their rival, New Mexico State, appeared on 25.00% of ballots.

Both team finished the season with a 3-9 overall record. However, the Miners Battle of I-10 victory at the end of the season led the Miners to a higher conference record then NMSU, 3-5.

"We were 14 points away from playing in a bowl game year one," UTEP's head coach Scotty Walden said. "We lost three games by a combined 14 points, we find a way to win those three games all of a sudden year one we're bowling. That's our goal, that's our mission to get this program back to a bowl game and win the first bowl game since 1967. Our players went to practice every day this semester with a pickaxe that had the number 15 on it to remind them of the amount of points that we needed to go one more than that 14 point threshold to get to that bowl game."