Del Valle’s star quarterback and Arizona State commit, Jake Fette, gears up for final high school season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Arizona State commit and 4-star recruit, Jake Fette, will look to close his final high school season with another undefeated season before heading to his new home with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Last season he collected over 3,000 total yards and 11 touchdowns.

"This year we're a real physical team," Fette said. "Everyone's really bought into the program, I think we'll do really well, just being so connected this year."

"It feels like I was a freshman yesterday so it's just crazy how fast it went by."

Fette plans to graduate high school early to give himself time to get acclimated to the college tempo.

"I'll be graduating in December," Fette said. "I want to get there a little early and go to Spring ball with them to try to get my body right and just be there working every day."

The El Paso native had offers from other Division I programs including Texas Tech, TCU, New Mexico State, UTEP and many more but has been locked in with Arizona State since his verbal commit last year.

"The relationships I have out there are special," Fetter said. "All the coaches are great people, they're not the type to lie to you, good or bad they're going be completely honest with you, which I love."

Fette's father, Rick, has been a football coach at Del Valle for over a decade. He says Jake gravitated towards the tougher message that was given by the ASU coaching staff.

"Do you remember in the Creed when he went out to the desert and it was hardcore and it wasn't pretty?" Rick said. "That's kind of the message the coaching staff put out there, like this is where you come to work hard and better yourself and that appealed to Jake more than the amazing facilities."

Del Valle's head football coach, Rudy Contreras, will enter his 7th season at the helm. He's witnessed Jake grow tremendously as a high school quarterback and is ready to see him finish the job this year.

"He's been a great starter for us the last couple of years," Contreras said. "It's all a matter of him coming out here and leading us like he's done the last couple years."

You can catch Jake and the Del Valle Conquistadores in action August 29th at the SAC as they'll kickoff its season against the Montwood Rams at 7:30p.m.