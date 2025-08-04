NM State’s TK King Named to 2025 Preseason Jet Award Trophy Watch List

OMAHA, Nebraska (KVIA) -- Elusive return man and first-year Aggie TK King is among 16 student-athletes to be named to the 2025 Preseason Jet Award Watch List, the foundation announced. The Jet Award, Sponsored by KRT Muscle Cream, honors the most outstanding return specialist in college football.

The award, named in honor of Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, will culminate with the presentation at the Jet Award Gala on April 2, 2026, at Steelhouse Omaha.

The preseason watchlist features standout players from across the nation who have demonstrated exceptional abilities in the return game. The winner of the 2025 Jet Award will be selected by a distinguished panel of voters, including media members from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), former winners of the Jet Award, and two of our founders Johnny Rodgers and William Reed. For more information about the Jet Award and the 2025 Gala visit Thejetaward.com.

TK King, a native of Houston, makes his debut for the Aggies in 2025 after serving as an explosive return man at Wyoming last season. In 2024, the wide receiver tallied 15 kickoff returns for 422 total yards and one touchdown on his way to earning First Team All-Mountain West Kick Returner honors.

This marks the second preseason recognition for King after being named to the 2025 Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference USA Second Team and to the 2025 Preseason Conference USA Watch List earlier this summer. Additionally, King is one of just four players on the watch list that represents a Group of Five team, joined by UConn’s Mel Brown, Marshall’s Ian Foster and Charlotte’s Henry Rutledge

Complete 16-man Jet Award Preseason Watch List

Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Mel Brown, UConn

Chris Culliver, North Carolina

Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Ian Foster, Marshall

Kenny Johnson, Pittsburgh

TK King, NM State

Parker Kingston, BYU

Keelan Marion, Miami

Jeremiah Patterson, Arizona

Koi Perich, Minnesota

Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn

Henry Rutledge, Charlotte

Kam Shanks, Arkansas

Zavion Thomas, LSU

Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

