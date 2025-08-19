Valerie Guha Named CUSA Goalkeeper of the Week

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Following the opening week of action, Conference USA unveiled its first batch of women’s soccer weekly awards. After her week one performance, Valerie Guha was name Goalkeeper of the Week by CUSA on August 19. The honor is the third of her career and first this season.

Guha closed this week with nine total saves in the box. She had four against Colorado College last Thursday and five against Abilene Christian on Sunday. The Germany native contributed with all 180 minutes played on field for NM State. Winning CUSA Goalkeeper of the Week once last year and once in 2023, this now marks her third time winning this award. She now stands tied with former Aggie, Loma McNeese, with the most individual weekly awards for NM State in CUSA.

Guha ranks second in the conference in saves per game (4.50), third in shutouts per game (.500), third in total saves (9), and fourth in goals against average (1.00). The redshirt-junior is also tied for first in minutes played this season (180).

She will help lead NM State to take on two power four programs this week as the Aggies host the Arizona Wildcats in their backyard on Thursday, August 21. Then on Sunday, August 24 they will head on the road to face USC in Los Angeles.

